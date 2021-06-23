Lightning's Erik Cernak: No-go for Game 6

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the supposed rumblings that Matthew Tkachuk wants out of town. One former NHL defenceman suggested Tkachuk could be moved to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Vladimir Tarasenko. That isn’t the only trade rumour circulating about the Flames. TSN’s Darren Dreger said he believes Sean Monahan may be on his way out this summer and was nearly traded last offseason. Last but not least, we’ll look at Mark Giordano’s future the club as the Seattle expansion draft gets closer by the day.