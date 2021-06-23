Aiming to avoid a veto, Pa. Senate moves voter ID constitutional amendment

In the June 18 and June 26 TH, there were cartoons implying that voting rights of Blacks are being suppressed or taken away. The issue with these cartoons, and thinking, is that they don’t make sense because there is no evidence. They are only a myth — a big lie — to use the Democrats’ language. According to national polls, over 60% of voters want ID, to eliminate mass mailing to everyone on the voting rolls (dead, moved, out of state, or duplicates) or to eliminate harvesting ballots as one way toward guaranteeing an honest election.