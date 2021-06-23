Cancel
Aiming to avoid a veto, Pa. Senate moves voter ID constitutional amendment

By Jan Murphy
 6 days ago
Republican lawmakers are moving forward with legislation that would require voters to show identification every time they go the polls. The state Senate on Wednesday voted 30-20 to approve a GOP-proposed amendment that seeks to enshrine that requirement in the state constitution. All 28 Republican senators supported the measure, as did Democratic Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh County and independent Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County.

