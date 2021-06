Platinum producer Felix Cartal releases his 4th studio album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People” via Physical Presents. Also taken from the album are previously released “Mine” with Sophie Simmons, and “Love Me” with Lights; both are certified Platinum in Canada, with the latter one also winning the Dance Recording of the Year at the Junos 2020. Other remarkable tracks on the album include “Only One” with the hit UK singer-songwriter Karen Harding and “My Last Song” with the rebellious Norwegian songstress Hanne Mjøen, “Too Late” with the Juno Award-winning singer and composer KROY (from Quebec duo Milk & Bone), as well as “The Life” with Fjord as well as several solo indie dance anthems from Felix, which find themselves at home on the album. Cartal‘s earlier “Get What You Give” also reached Platinum status, while one of the most recent singles “Happy Hour” with Kiiara was featured on 32 Spotify New Music Friday playlists as well as Billboard’s Best New Dance Tracks.