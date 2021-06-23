Cancel
Meridian, ID

Eating At This Meridian Restaurant Will Increase Your Chances Of Getting Lucky

By Mikey
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that our corner of the world has put the pandemic in the rear view mirror I can't help but notice how many people are going on dinner dates. You've seen it over and over, you walk into a restaurant and you can tell who's on a first date. If your dating apps are poppin and you're ready for some sexy time eating at this Meridian restaurant will increase your chances of getting lucky. Before I tell you the restaurant it's necessary to mention that according to experts "Basil, asparagus, arugula, and garlic are all natural aphrodisiacs." Gino's Italian Ristorante is the spot with the magical meal. What is it? Lasagna. Gino's has the most amazing Lasagna, as a matter of fact they have two varieties on their menu:

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Boise, ID
MIX 106

New Food Truck Is Bringing Soul To The Treasure Valley

Growing up the only food you could get from a truck was ice cream. A big musical truck would roll through the neighborhood alerting you with a creepy yet whimsical tune that ice cream was just a dollar away if you could catch it. Creamsicles were the way to go in my book with Strawberry Shortcake bars coming in at a close second. But the days of ice cream having a monopoly on trucks serving edible goodness are long gone.
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Esther Simplot Park. Swim at Your Own Risk This 4th of July Weekend Boise

The heat will be extreme this weekend across the Pacific Northwest and blistering Boise. This will bring out more people which also means precautions. Instead of adding things to do this weekend, we might be subtracting events. The City of Boise just announced a swimming warning at Esther Simplot Park in the Quinn's Pond Beach Area. That was followed by, "at your own risk."
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Stay Safe In This Heat At One Of Boise’s Cooling Shelters

Truthfully I’m obsessed with the heat. The fact that it will be 100+ degrees for the next week or so is giving me life. But I’m also very aware that I wouldn’t love it so much if I didn’t have a way to easily escape the heat. I also grew up in Las Vegas, so temps hitting 110 and beyond were the norm for most of my summers. Again, I had a very active air conditioner keeping me cool whenever I'd run back inside from the sun blasting. But not everyone has that luxury and the City of Boise has put out a list of cooling shelters for anyone to utilize during these wild summer days.
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Dear Boise Bars: My Bank Account Thanks You, My Liver Does Not

This could get tomatoes thrown at me, but I'm going to admit that I am a transplant from a different city in a different state. I know, how dare I invade this sacred land. But I'm not from California, which seems to be the trigger native Idahoans. Whenever I share that I'm actually form Las Vegas there is an audible sigh of relief from the person who asked. Also, I'm about to praise Boise! This is my home now and I'm already proud, so please embrace me the way I embrace the prices at the bars in Boise.
Boise, ID
MIX 106

JUMP, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series

JUMP is one of the coolest places in Downtown Boise and they're having their 2021 Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series. See who's performing here!. Food trucks, fun vibes and live music! You'll get it all at the Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series in Downtown Boise this summer. Check out the list of performers you'll catch between now and September!
Meridian, ID
MIX 106

Keep Cool This Summer At This Tasty New Meridian Ice Cream Shop

Lovejoy's just opened up a month ago in Meridian and you're in for a real, and different treat, every day!. Look, it's summer time in the Treasure Valley and it's going to be hot. In fact, over the next week and a half there will be 8 days where it's over a hundred degrees and you're going to need a tasty treat to cool you down. I learned about this new spot in a Facebook group I'm in where one poster said, "This ice cream place just opened and we highly recommend this homemade ice cream goodness. We couldn’t decide which flavor was the best. We had:
Boise, ID
MIX 106

One Stop Shop in Downtown Boise Has All the Big City NYC Vibes

A bodega is basically a small owner-operated convenience store and you can find tons of them in cities like Chicago and New York. They aren't entirely limited to big cities though. We actually have one right here in downtown Boise fittingly called, Bodega Boise. Located on Main Street, Bodega Boise...
Mccall, ID
MIX 106

Hey Humans, It’s Time to Stop Feeding the Deer in McCall

Leave the deer alone, DEAR! It's not helping our adorable creatures out at all!. If you have ever been to McCall, Idaho you're perfectly familiar with how normal it is to see the deer casually strolling through town. It always makes for a great Instagram moment or an exciting sight for kids and families alike. That is, however, where it should stop. Stop feeding these creatures--it's messing up their natural migration!