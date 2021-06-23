Men with gun arrested at Lenox Square after trying to bypass metal detectors, police say

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned two people have been arrested at Lenox Square after one of them was found with a gun.

Atlanta police said the men were trying to bypass the metal detectors at the main entrance of the mall and went in through Macy’s.

An officer who was working security caught the men.

Police said the Fulton County Marshal’s Office is handling the arrest of the men.

This comes just over a week after a security guard was shot just outside the Apple store when two 15-year-olds attempted to break in.

As of Monday evening, Godjuhn Green, an employee of Allied Universal, is still in critical condition as the community continues to rally around him.

At the end of 2020, officials at Lenox Square Mall installed metal detectors at the entrances in order to deter crime.

Police tell Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that since the beginning of 2021, they have recovered 13 firearms after they were brought into the mall.

Simon properties, which owns Lenox Square, sent a statement Thursday, saying:

“Yesterday, two individuals who illegally entered Lenox Square with a firearm were promptly arrested by the Atlanta Police Department (APD). We want to thank APD for their continued support and close working relationship. Lenox Square is committed to working with APD and other community leaders to stop this behavior. Firearms are not permitted at Lenox Square. If a firearm is detected using our state-of-the-art systems, you will be banned from the property and subject to arrest by the APD.”

