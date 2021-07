After reading Larry Beck’s June 26-27 guest essay titled “Better ‘woke’ than asleep at the wheel,” I would like to address some of the issues the essay addresses. The first being, Mr. Beck talked about hyperbole and derogatory speculation that appeared to permeate the message, presented by Denton Bible Church, and according to the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., the misuse of her father’s legacy to shade their fallacious narrative. I wonder how that conclusion could have been reached when neither were present to hear what was said during the conference.