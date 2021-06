OMAHA, Neb. — The big news from the College World Series Saturday night was not that Vanderbilt won. The big news was how. Everyone knows how it is with Vandy. The Untouchable Two get most of the headlines, and why not? Together, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter have blown through the postseason, leaving zeroes and victories in their wake. No muss, no fuss, not many baserunners. The assumption is easy to make; the Commodores will go just as far as their pair of aces can pitch them.