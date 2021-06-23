Cancel
Boise, ID

The 17 Coolest Places in Boise to Grab Ice Cream As Voted By You

By Michelle Heart
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing a good scoop of ice cream can't fix. Bad day at work? Have some ice cream. Break-up with your man? Have some ice cream. It's going to be over 100º for at least 11 days? Have ALL the ice cream!. And ice cream isn't just a cure all...

mix106radio.com
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

New Food Truck Is Bringing Soul To The Treasure Valley

Growing up the only food you could get from a truck was ice cream. A big musical truck would roll through the neighborhood alerting you with a creepy yet whimsical tune that ice cream was just a dollar away if you could catch it. Creamsicles were the way to go in my book with Strawberry Shortcake bars coming in at a close second. But the days of ice cream having a monopoly on trucks serving edible goodness are long gone.
Meridian, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Through The Eyes Of A Kid: This Is The Best Part Of Wahooz

I "wahoo," you "wahoo," we all "wahoo" for Wahooz! Oh, ya know, just ripping off the slogan from those ice cream ads in the early 90's. What a time to be alive! But back to the point. We all go crazy for Wahooz because it's a family fun center with tons to do for, you guessed it, the whole family. As such, my husband and I took our boys to experience all Wahooz has to offer.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Stay Safe In This Heat At One Of Boise’s Cooling Shelters

Truthfully I’m obsessed with the heat. The fact that it will be 100+ degrees for the next week or so is giving me life. But I’m also very aware that I wouldn’t love it so much if I didn’t have a way to easily escape the heat. I also grew up in Las Vegas, so temps hitting 110 and beyond were the norm for most of my summers. Again, I had a very active air conditioner keeping me cool whenever I'd run back inside from the sun blasting. But not everyone has that luxury and the City of Boise has put out a list of cooling shelters for anyone to utilize during these wild summer days.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

The Treasure Valley’s Biggest Traffic Violation

The word needs to be spread far and wide that if we all did THIS correctly, Treasure Valley commuters would live happily ever after. Universally, there seems to be a lack of either knowledge or care for this very important road rule but I've been around a bit and though the Treasure Valley is wonderful, as the area grows, this rule has become the most violated of all. I hate to say it, but the Boise metro area isn't the quaint little stop it used to be. As time goes on, our community is becoming more and more of a metropolis and while the traffic isn't as bad as L.A., New York, D.C., or Chicago, it has certainly become more and more congested as time goes on. So I think it's time we did a review of the passing lane on the freeway.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Esther Simplot Park. Swim at Your Own Risk This 4th of July Weekend Boise

The heat will be extreme this weekend across the Pacific Northwest and blistering Boise. This will bring out more people which also means precautions. Instead of adding things to do this weekend, we might be subtracting events. The City of Boise just announced a swimming warning at Esther Simplot Park in the Quinn's Pond Beach Area. That was followed by, "at your own risk."
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Fireworks Should Be 100% Banned Until July 4th

More now than ever, it should be illegal and punishable by fine to shoot off fireworks before the 4th of July in the Treasure Valley. For some reason, this afternoon marked the kickoff of fireworks season in my quaint Meridian neighborhood. I'm no buzzkill, certainly not the fun police but it's 2021; more than ever, people are working from home. My wife is a therapist and much of her work currently is from home, via tele-health. The problem isn't just the fireworks going off. It's all the things that get triggered because of it; dogs barking as not only a distraction, but causing unnecessary anxiety for our four-legged friends... Is the fourth not enough? Car alarms going off as a result of the vibration caused by the explosions of fireworks... Is the fourth not enough?
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Patriotic Pups Looking For A Furrever Home!

Just in time for 4th of July, these patriotic pups from the Idaho humane society wanted to strut their stuff in a very American photo shoot to grab your attention. If I didn't have a whole litter of pups already at home and I wasn't a renter, I'd probably head down to the Idaho Humane Society and adopt one of these wonderful four legged friends. It's funny, my mom told me the other day that she loves her dog but after he goes, she's not sure if she wants another puppy because of all the things that come with puppies; potty training, chewing, etc. I said never overlook the idea of adopting a dog that isn't quite a puppy anymore, or even an older dog. They have so much love to give and can be the greatest gift. It's true that getting a dog in some ways is signing up for heartbreak, but the love exchanged is so worth it because the time you spend with a dog can never be taken away.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Five Years Ago Today: The Fire at Table Rock [Photos]

I remember it as if it were yesterday-- the fire that blazed through the Boise foothills--but not just any part of the foothills, we're talking the most iconic portion of them: Table Rock. Just the name "Table Rock" rings home to anyone in the area. For locals like me, it might have been where you snuck off to in high school to shotgun your first beer or kiss your first crush. For those moving into town, it's the place that they try and list off to assimilate in Boise and sound like they know they're way around town-- wink, wink.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Dear Boise Bars: My Bank Account Thanks You, My Liver Does Not

This could get tomatoes thrown at me, but I'm going to admit that I am a transplant from a different city in a different state. I know, how dare I invade this sacred land. But I'm not from California, which seems to be the trigger native Idahoans. Whenever I share that I'm actually form Las Vegas there is an audible sigh of relief from the person who asked. Also, I'm about to praise Boise! This is my home now and I'm already proud, so please embrace me the way I embrace the prices at the bars in Boise.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

The Untapped Gold Mine Top 5 Idaho Waterparks This Summer

There is no doubt the buzz around the country is this blistering heatwave beginning in Boise today. Seattle is projecting 104 degrees by the end of the day which inks a new record. The Pacific Northwest Is getting crushed with heat and that is taking a toll on Summer safety....
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

JUMP, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series

JUMP is one of the coolest places in Downtown Boise and they're having their 2021 Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series. See who's performing here!. Food trucks, fun vibes and live music! You'll get it all at the Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series in Downtown Boise this summer. Check out the list of performers you'll catch between now and September!
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

#FreeBritney & Move Her Into This Gorgeous Idaho Lakeside Mansion

PROVIDING SHE WANTS TO, OF COURSE! Imagine all the home gyms she can burn down with 146 acres and a beautiful lake nearby!. I say that playfully, of course. One of my favorite Britney Spears Instagram moments was when she ever so casually got on and told her fans she burnt down her home gym on accident and then moved on like it was no big deal. However, after the Framing Britney documentary and now hearing Britney testify for herself in her conservatorship hearing, it's clear that it's time to #FreeBritney. This is a 39 year-old, highly successful woman who has every right to branch out into the world without having to ask a soul for permission.
Video GamesPosted by
MIX 106

Pokemon GO Craze Still Alive And Well In Idaho

On July 6th we will have had the gift of Pokemon GO for 5 years! Hard to believe it's been 5 years mostly 'cause an update to the game app that required a crap ton of phone space had people abandon the game within its first year. If you weren't a Pokemon fan before the game, the novelty likely wore off even sooner. But what was the appeal of this game in the first place? It was like hunting without guns and required far less skill. It turned your surroundings into a real life video game. And it got a countless amount of people outdoors socializing while working toward a common goal. What a time to be alive, capturing Pokemon and making friends.
Meridian, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Keep Cool This Summer At This Tasty New Meridian Ice Cream Shop

Lovejoy's just opened up a month ago in Meridian and you're in for a real, and different treat, every day!. Look, it's summer time in the Treasure Valley and it's going to be hot. In fact, over the next week and a half there will be 8 days where it's over a hundred degrees and you're going to need a tasty treat to cool you down. I learned about this new spot in a Facebook group I'm in where one poster said, "This ice cream place just opened and we highly recommend this homemade ice cream goodness. We couldn’t decide which flavor was the best. We had:
Mccall, IDPosted by
MIX 106

McCall Announces New Summer Event – Mountain Brew Fest

Here we are a few days in to summer and it's very clear to see that summer is coming in hot... literally! Summer promises to get warmer and Treasure Valley residents are going to continue to look for ways to beat the heat. While some reach for a cold beer, others reach for higher ground. Highway 55 is jam packed all summer long as people crave those 15-20 degree cooler temps that McCall is known for. What if you could do both? Beer and Cooler Temps in McCall? They say timing is everything and the timing for this is perfect. Just as we start to hit the 100 degree mark in the valley The McCall Payette Lakes Rotary club announced the creation of Mountain Brew Fest.