Spider-Man drops in on the friendly, neighborhood Pope

The Angle
 6 days ago

(Joey Nacotra/Unsplash)

(VATICAN CITY) Spider-Man swung through Vatican City Wednesday, stopping to have a friendly audience with Pope Francis, Reuters reports.

Taking a seat beside a stoic priest who seemed unperturbed by the man dressed in a colorful, skin-tight Spider-Man costume in the VIP section of the audience gathered in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican

The true identity of the man dressed as the iconic web-slinger was 27-year-old Mattia Villardita of northern Italy – a hero in his own right.

Villardita was given a seat in the VIP section of the audience because of the work he does dressing as superheroes and visiting children suffering from illnesses in the hospital.

Pope Francis met with Villadita following the conclusion of the audience where the two chatted and Villardita bestowed a Spider-Man mask onto the Pontiff.

Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, awarded Villardita last year for his work with sick children.

