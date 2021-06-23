‘Urgent’ Structural Problems Lead City to Close Pedestrian High Bridge

Bikers, boaters, and walkers alike are being warned away from the historic, 140-year-old High Bridge over the Chippewa River in downtown Eau Claire. The bridge was first closed to the public Monday, and the city calls subsequent changes to the old railroad bridge’s condition an “urgent situation.” As a result, the city is installing fencing and water barriers to keep people away from the former Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Omaha Railway bridge, which stands just downstream from the dam in Eau Claire.