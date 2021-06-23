Rural Texas Life Gets Technicolor Treatment in Belleville-Based Painter’s New Show at Colton
IN HER NEW show at Deborah Colton Gallery, Belleville, Texas-based painter Lindy Chambers deploys abstract and impressionist techniques to transform pastoral scenes into technicolor landscapes you want to live in. Living the Dream, up now through Aug. 26, examines the overlooked aspects of life in rural Texas through vibrantly painted images depicting things like mobile homes, abandoned vehicles and street and farm animals.