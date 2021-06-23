CDC Official: No Data to Currently Support a Coronavirus Booster Shot
No data currently supports a recommendation for coronavirus booster shots, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official told an advisory group on Wednesday. Sara Oliver of the CDC told the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that officials will continue to monitor data to see if a booster shot is necessary down the line. A recommendation for booster shots would likely "only occur" after "evidence of declining protection against illness, such as declines in vaccine effectiveness" or detection of a "variant of concern substantially impacting vaccine protection," she said in a presentation.www.usnews.com