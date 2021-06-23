Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC Official: No Data to Currently Support a Coronavirus Booster Shot

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

No data currently supports a recommendation for coronavirus booster shots, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official told an advisory group on Wednesday. Sara Oliver of the CDC told the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that officials will continue to monitor data to see if a booster shot is necessary down the line. A recommendation for booster shots would likely "only occur" after "evidence of declining protection against illness, such as declines in vaccine effectiveness" or detection of a "variant of concern substantially impacting vaccine protection," she said in a presentation.

www.usnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Immunization#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Public Healthsciencealert.com

99% of Current US COVID-19 Deaths Have One Major Thing in Common

Almost all of the COVID-19 deaths in the US are among those who are unvaccinated, an Associated Press analysis found. While over 853,000 were hospitalized for COVID-19 in May, less than 1,200 of them or about 0.1 percent were people who were fully vaccinated, the AP found using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worlddoctorslounge.com

Coronavirus Delta Variant Classified ‘Variant of Concern’ by CDC

Last Updated: June 16, 2021. The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was identified in India in December and had been detected in 54 countries by June. WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

Not enough data to recommend COVID-19 booster vaccines yet: CDC panel

A group of independent experts advising the CDC suggested there isn’t enough data yet to support recommendations for COVID-19 booster vaccines, and expect to continue monitoring studies into the fall. The advisory panel is specifically tracking potentially waning immunity over time, variants and any declines in vaccine efficacy, but Dr....
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

New drug target found for future and current coronaviruses

Scientists are already preparing for a possible next coronavirus pandemic to strike, keeping with the seven-year pattern since 2004. In future-looking research, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine scientists have identified a novel target for a drug to treat SARS-CoV-2 that also could impact a new emerging coronavirus. "God forbid...
POTUSNPR

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky On Coronavirus Variants And Vaccinations

Fifty thousand baseball fans showed up to see the Dodgers play the Phillies last week. The Foo Fighters drew a full-capacity crowd, all vaccinated, to New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday. And tomorrow, the first major cruise ship will set sail from Fort Lauderdale. Even as the nation returns to life as it once was, thousands of people are still dying of COVID every week. And in unvaccinated pockets of the country, the delta variant of the virus is taking hold. So here to talk about the challenges that remain, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Public HealthPoli Gazette

What’s the Current Status of Worldwide Coronavirus Vaccinations?

The year 2020 will be remember for many decades to come. It was a year that none of the people alive will ever forget in their lifetime. Everything from personal lives to how we conduct our business transactions changed. With such devastation caused by the pandemic, speculations started about the coronavirus vaccination right after it was declared a pandemic by WHO.
Scienceworldnewsinfo4u.com

The hunt for a coronavirus super shot

As global vaccination campaigns race to stay ahead of new Covid-19 variants, pioneering scientists have set out to ease fears of another pandemic by developing a single shot to protect against coronaviruses past, present and future. Melanie Saville, director of vaccine research and development at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness...
Public HealthAlbany Herald

With the more contagious Delta variant, some officials are issuing new mask guidance

The more transmissible Delta variant has spread to almost every state in the US, fueling health experts' concerns about Covid-19 spikes. The variant is expected to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And with half the US still not fully vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall -- just as children too young to get vaccinated go back to school.
Atlanta, GAsdaho.org

Statement Released by Nation’s Public Health Leaders on Covid-19 Vaccine

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held their tri-annual meeting on June 23-25 to review scientific data and vote on vaccine recommendations. The meeting, held at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, spent the first day on the Coronavirus Vaccines, including presentations regarding; an update on COVID-19 vaccine safety including myocarditis after mRNA vaccines, benefits and risks of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in adolescents, and an overview of data to inform recommendations for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting included discussion and public comment.
PharmaceuticalsThe Weather Channel

COVID-19: AstraZeneca Starts Testing of Booster Shots Against Beta Variant of Coronavirus

British-Swedish biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has in partnership with the University of Oxford rolled out human trials for booster shots against the Beta variant. The booster shot, named AZD2816, will be administered to individuals who have previously been fully vaccinated with two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine/Vaxzervia or an mRNA vaccine, at least three months after their last injection.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

CDC Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths in Northern Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths in northern Maine. One person who died was from Piscataquis County and the other was a resident of Penobscot County. The CDC also reported 13 new coronavirus cases across the state on Wednesday, the lowest daily...
Birmingham, ALWAFF

Health officials talk latest on potential COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the CDC acted against recommending COVID-19 booster shots at this time, saying the need and timing has not been established yet. Local health officials say this is a good sign. Jefferson County Infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said the CDC did not recommend...