‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Files for Restraining Order Against Lauren Comeau, Later Dismisses It

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
 6 days ago

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin filed for a restraining order against Lauren Comeau and requested temporary custody of their 2-year-old son, Eli, on Monday, June 21, but requested to drop the order one day later, In Touch can confirm.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, 28, alleged that Comeau, 29, “assaulted me” in front of their toddler in the court docs obtained by In Touch. “I worry she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son,” the paperwork read.

The Sun was the first to break the news of the restraining order filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQf2R_0adUX4Ze00
Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Marroquin claimed they engaged in a “verbal argument” in which “she closed-fist punched me several times.” He also alleged in the docs that “she snatched my gold chain off my neck. Our 2-year-old son was present and witnessed [it].”

Comeau was ordered to stay 100 feet away from Marroquin, his residence and workplace except for visitation exchanges regarding their son, until he seemingly had a change of heart.

The day after the apparent incident, Marroquin filed to voluntarily dismiss the petition against his former fiancée on Tuesday, June 22, writing in new docs, “I no longer feel threatened by my son’s mother. I believe we can handle any altercation that arises.”

Just last week, the MTV parents visited Universal Orlando Resort together with their son, Eli, and his 7-year-old son, Lincoln, shared with ex Kailyn Lowry. One theme park attendee said Marroquin and Comeau appeared to be a couple five months after Comeau confirmed her split from the reality star in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPUqo_0adUX4Ze00
MTV; Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

“Javi and Lauren were spotted at Islands of Adventure near the Forbidden Journey ride,” an eyewitness told E! News. “They were holding hands and had the kids with them. They all looked very happy together.”

Marroquin also took to Instagram with some family snapshots captured during their excursions, one of which included Comeau. “Found a new love in water parks. Volcano Bay [waterpark] is still No. 1, but Discovery Cove is close,” the Delaware native wrote in his caption. “We got to swim with stingrays, fish and my boy even got to swim with a dolphin!! They have a river that takes like 30 [minutes] to finish and my king swam the entire way [with] no green tube. So cool.”

When asked if they are back together on June 21, Marroquin declined to comment to In Touch.

