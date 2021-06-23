Cancel
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Drives in a pair of runs

 6 days ago

Hayes went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Two run-scoring singles brought Hayes' RBI total to 12 through 19 games this season. Wednesday was his first multi-hit game since June 6, a positive sign for the 24-year-old whose average had dropped to .258 entering the day. Though the Pirates' lineup as a whole has been unremarkable this year, Hayes is surrounded by enough talent in Adam Frazier, Brian Reynolds and Colin Moran to be a legitimate offensive contributor going forward.

