MLB

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Logs 19th save

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout, earning the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates. Having held opponents scoreless in 22 of his last 23 appearances, Hendriks remains one of baseball's elite closers, and receives plenty of opportunities on a winning White Sox club. His 19 saves trail only Marc Melancon (22) and Craig Kimbrel (20). And, with just three walks on the season, Hendriks has managed a fantastic 0.79 WHIP.

www.cbssports.com
Liam Hendriks
Craig Kimbrel
#Strikeout#White Sox
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBFox News

White Sox's Carlos Rodon snipes at MLB over alleged hypocrisy with suspension threat

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was among those who appeared to be upset over Major League Baseball’s crackdown on the use of foreign substances when pitching. MLB said Tuesday it would ban pitchers for 10 games if they are found to have been doctoring baseballs. Pitchers will be subjected to random checks and will be responsible even if their position-player teammates are found to have a foreign substance on them.
MLBdecaturradio.com

Grandal’s 10th Inning Single Pushes White Sox Past Rays

Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the tenth inning lifted the White Sox to an 8-7 win against the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lucas Giolito pitched six frames with seven strikeouts and three earned runs allowed. Jose Abreu smacked a two-run homer for Chicago, which owns MLB’s best record after winning eight of its last ten. The Sox visit the Astros tonight.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Manager Tony La Russa said Moncada (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He sat out Tuesday for the third time in the past four days while managing a sinus infection, and he's expected to be unavailable again for Wednesday's series finale. Leury Garcia could receive another start at third base with Moncada likely sitting out.
KATC News

Astros Take Down White Sox 8-2 in Keuchel's Return

HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 for their seventh straight win. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston. Keuchel allowed six runs _ three earned _ seven hits and four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. The 33-year-old left-hander had been 5-0 in his prior eight starts.
MLBMLB

Best in baseball? White Sox: It's too early

CHICAGO -- The White Sox are the best team in baseball. Their 8-7, 10-inning victory over the Rays on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field gave them such an honor record-wise, moving the South Siders to a season-best 18 over at 43-25, with the Rays falling to 43-26. • Box...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: On bench against southpaw

Eaton isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is starting for the Rays on Wednesday, so Eaton will take a seat for a second straight game. Jake Lamb will start in right field and bat sixth.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Smacks third homer

Engel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rays. Engel took Shane McClanahan deep in the fifth inning for his third homer of the season. Since making his debut on June 6, Engel has been on an unexpected power binge, with all three of his long balls coming in his last four starts. With Billy Hamilton (oblique) sidelined, Engel projects to continue getting regular playing time.
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Ryan Burr’s bold offseason prediction resurfaces

Ryan Burr made a bold proclamation on Twitter a few months ago. After his performance on Wednesday afternoon, he is taking the first steps to make it come true. When Tony La Russa called on Ryan Burr in the tenth inning of a tie game against the Tampa Bay Rays, many fans were scratching their heads. The Chicago White Sox still had Liam Hendriks available and the heart of Rays order was due up.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Earns sixth win

Keuchel (6-1) allowed four hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays. Keuchel limited the Rays to one extra-base hit and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across his seven innings of work. He's now turned in three consecutive starts in which he's worked at least six innings while not allowing more than two earned runs. The hot stretch has brought Keuchel's ERA down to 3.78, though he's still managed only 46 strikeouts across 78.2 frames.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Takes seat Wednesday

Engel isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays. Engel will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games after he went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, manager Tony La Russa said that the White Sox medical staff has recommended that Engel not play in day games after starting in night games, so the outfielder still appears to have some restrictions in place with his workload after he recently returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for more than two months. Brian Goodwin will start in center field and bat second Wednesday in Engel's stead.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Return not yet imminent

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that Hamilton (oblique) has yet to resume taking full batting practice, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Reading between the lines of La Russa's comments, Hamilton has been able to perform some baseball activities since landing on the injured list June 6 with a right oblique strain, but the outfielder doesn't appear to be in the day-to-day stage of his recovery from the injury at this point. Once he's able to take full BP without any discomfort, Hamilton could be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Earns first win

Burr (1-0) struck out a batter in a perfect 10th inning, earning the win in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Rays. The righty has yet to allow a hit, let alone a run, in 5.1 innings with the White Sox since being called up May 27, and now has a victory to show for his success through four relief appearances. A reliever may need to be sent down once Michael Kopech (hamstring) is ready to be activated, but Burr has certainly made a case to stay with the big-league club.
MLBESPN

Astros play White Sox, look to build on Urquidy's solid outing

LINE: Astros -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Chicago. The Astros are 23-13 on their home turf. Houston...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Return date still unclear

Kopech (hamstring) is improving but isn't yet ready to return, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Kopech threw off a mound Tuesday, but manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he still doesn't have a date for the right-hander to return to game action. While he appears to be on the right track, it's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league bullpen.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Run at 3B could end Thursday

Garcia started at third base in place of Yoan Moncada (illness) and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Rays. Garcia extended his hitting streak to five games with Wednesday's knock, and he's batting .324 (12-for-37) during a stretch of nine consecutive starts. The last three of those starts have come at third base for Moncada, who is expected to return Thursday. That should end Garcia's run at the hot corner, but he's available for duty at second base, shortstop and any of the three outfield spots if needed.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Fans eight in no-decision

Rodon allowed one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings in Friday's loss to Houston. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision. Rodon cruised through four perfect innings to start the game before running into trouble in the fifth. He loaded the bases and walked in a run but managed to escape the jam before allowing any more damage. He's given up one or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, lowering his season ERA to 1.83 through 73.2 innings. Rodon is lined up to face Seattle at home next week.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal behind plate for White Sox's Wednesday matinee

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Chase De Jong and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Grandal provided a pinch-hit three-run home run for the White Sox in Tuesday night's loss to the Pirates. He will replace Zack Collins at catcher on Wednesday afternoon and hit fifth.