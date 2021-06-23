Cancel
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: On track to start Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gonsolin (shoulder) is listed as the Dodgers' probable pitcher Friday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The right-hander was limited to 3.2 innings during Sunday's start after coming out of his previous outing with shoulder soreness, but it appears he won't miss a turn through the rotation, though he could still have some workload limitations. Gonsolin has allowed three runs on nine hits with an 11:8 K:BB over nine innings through his first three starts of 2021.

www.cbssports.com
