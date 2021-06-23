Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: On track to start Friday

The Indians could be without Josh Naylor for some time. The 2021 Cleveland Indians have had a season full of luck, and it’s all been bad. Plagued by injuries all year, the Tribe lost Franmil Reyes, Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, Roberto Perez, and a few others throughout the year. The team has been able to put together a patchwork team that has kept them going but they now have to overcome yet another massive loss in that of Josh Naylor.