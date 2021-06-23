Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Lawyer says city wants to jail him for release of video

By KEVIN McGILL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Virginia attorney and law professor filed a federal lawsuit against the government of Louisiana’s capital city Wednesday, saying police there sought a court order that could land him in jail him for releasing video of a questionable arrest and the warrantless home search.

Thomas Frampton’s lawsuit says Baton Rouge police sought a contempt of juvenile court ruling against him, even though there was no juvenile court case involved, and the video at issue had been part of a public court record for months.

“They seek to jail him for speech,” says the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Frampton include Katie Schwartzmann, director of the First Amendment Clinic at the Tulane Law School in New Orleans.

The case arises from the January 2020 traffic stop and arrest by Baton Rouge police of Clarence Green. The case led to a federal gun charge against Green but it was later dropped by prosecutors. A federal judge, in accepting the decision to drop charges, lambasted the police for violating Green’s rights “first by initiating a traffic stop on the thinnest of pretext, and then by haphazardly invading Defendant’s home (weapons drawn) to conduct an unjustified, warrantless search.”

Frampton, a University of Virginia law professor, represented Green in a civil lawsuit against the city that was settled for $35,000, according to the lawsuit.

It was after a story, including some of the video, appeared on network television that, according to Frampton’s suit, the city filed to have found in “contempt of juvenile court.” But, Frampton said, there was never a juvenile court proceeding involved. Green’s younger brother, a juvenile, had been in the car with him the night of the stop, but he was never charged, according to the suit.

Frampton said the city’s contempt filing, which could result in jail time, was in retaliation for adverse publicity.

“These actions would chill the speech of a person of ordinary firmness, and in fact have chilled the speech of Professor Frampton, who cancelled additional media events after learning of the Defendants’ retaliatory conduct,” the suit says. “A court proceeding against a lawyer is a serious threat to that individual’s liberty, but also to their licensure and career.”

The city did not immediately respond Wednesday to an emailed request for comment. The city’s juvenile court petition, a copy of which was provided with the lawsuit, said the edited videos released led to “negative correspondence from the public” and that the city sought to release all of the video to help “accurately explain the events” leading to Green’s arrest.

Relief sought in Frampton’s lawsuit includes a court order stopping the city from retaliating against him or trying to keep anyone “from releasing material documenting behavior of the Baton Rouge Police Department.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Tulane Law School#University Of Virginia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Colorado court expands access to internal police probes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that people requesting completed internal investigations by law enforcement under state open records law don’t need to ask for a “specific, identifiable incident” in order to get the documents, The Coloradan reports. Monday’s 5-2 ruling removes a significant barrier for...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Deputy US Marshal won’t be charged in fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor won’t pursue charges against a deputy U.S. marshal who shot and killed a fugitive during an attempted arrest at a Charlotte gas station. News outlets report that Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III announced Tuesday that the deputy feared for his...
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Men arrested in Maine after Mass. trooper struck with Jeep

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A man who hit a Massachusetts state trooper with a stolen Jeep is in jail in Maine, where he was hiding with a child rape suspect, officials said. The man faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, among others, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

‘Blue pill’ overdoses alarm South Carolina health officials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Fake blue pain pills — laced with cocaine, meth or fentanyl — are showing up in alarming numbers in South Carolina, health officials said. About 500 people have overdosed from the little blue pill that’s a counterfeit of Roxicodone, according to South Carolina’s Opioid Emergency Response Team. Many of the cases involved people ages 20 to 29.