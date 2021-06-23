Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

Probation for ex-VA hospital doc who admitted fondling women

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former physician at a West Virginia’s veterans hospital was sentenced to probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to touching two female staffer’s breasts without permission.

The sentencing of Dr. Kenneth C. Ramdat, 65, of Silver Spring, Maryland, comes a month after a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital in Clarksburg was sentenced to seven consecutive life terms for giving seven elderly veterans fatal injections of insulin.

Prosecutors said the separate incidents involving Ramdat occurred as he hugged the women in 2019. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of simple assault. A U.S. magistrate judge then followed the prosecution’s recommendation and sentenced him to a year’s probation, The Exponent Telegram reported.

According to a plea agreement, Ramdat will not be required to register as a sex offender.

Ramdat apologized in court and called his behavior “repulsive,” the newspaper said. He has retired from the Veterans Affairs system, according to statements in court.

Ramdat’s plea “is a step in the right direction to giving the women affected by his horrific actions the justice they deserve,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “The systemic negligence at the Clarksburg VAMC must be addressed and dealt with. Accountability begins at the top, and I am committed to working with VA Secretary McDonough and as a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to ensure that these serious issues are addressed.”

In May, a federal judge called ex-nursing assistant Reta Mays “the monster that no one sees coming” before sentencing her on seven counts of second-degree murder for intentionally injecting the veterans with unprescribed insulin.

Mays, who has a history of mental health issues, offered no explanation for why she killed the men. But U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh told her “you knew what you were doing.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Doc#Veterans Hospital#Ap#Veterans Affairs#Vamc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Men arrested in Maine after Mass. trooper struck with Jeep

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A man who hit a Massachusetts state trooper with a stolen Jeep is in jail in Maine, where he was hiding with a child rape suspect, officials said. The man faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, among others, according to the Massachusetts State Police.