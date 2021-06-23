Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Ex-Texas sheriff’s deputy indicted on capital murder charges

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas sheriff’s deputy was indicted on capital murder charges in the April shooting deaths of his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced in a press release Wednesday that a grand jury had returned the indictment against Stephen Broderick, 41.

Broderick was arrested after an overnight search following the April 18 shooting of Amanda Broderick, 34; Alyssa Marie Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18, at a popular shopping area known as the Arboretum.

Broderick has been jailed since then and will be held without bail, the district attorney’s office said. An attorney for him could not immediately be reached to comment on the indictment.

Prosecutors say Broderick lost his job as a sheriff’s deputy last year after being arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child. Court records show that a protective order on behalf of his ex-wife and two children had been filed against Broderick following that arrest in June.

Broderick was required to surrender his firearms and wear an ankle monitor to track his whereabouts, according to prosecutors. Police did not say where Broderick got the weapon used in the April shooting.

Broderick was taken into custody on a rural road about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the shooting just after sunrise the following day, according to police.

“Our office is committed to doing everything we can to hold Mr. Broderick accountable and ensure that he causes no more harm to our community,” Garza said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Police#Capital Murder#Ex Texas#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Deputy US Marshal won’t be charged in fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor won’t pursue charges against a deputy U.S. marshal who shot and killed a fugitive during an attempted arrest at a Charlotte gas station. News outlets report that Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III announced Tuesday that the deputy feared for his...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Colorado court expands access to internal police probes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that people requesting completed internal investigations by law enforcement under state open records law don’t need to ask for a “specific, identifiable incident” in order to get the documents, The Coloradan reports. Monday’s 5-2 ruling removes a significant barrier for...