It’s been a trying period of instability for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth of England. After a tremendously long reign, one would have thought there to be very few things the 95-year-old monarch wasn’t prepared for. Ironically, though, it looks like the back-end of her time as Queen – those years when she would be forgiven for putting her feet up and congratulating herself on a job well done – could prove to be the most turbulent.