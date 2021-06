Seven Inland softball teams have advanced to CIF Southern Section championship games. Here are previews of the games. Roosevelt (19-5) vs. Esperanza (21-2), 6:30 p.m. IE Varsity info: Roosevelt has reached the section finals for the first time in program history. The Mustangs knocked off No. 3-seeded Pacifica in the quarterfinals and scored twice in the seventh inning to beat Chino Hills in the semifinals. Priscilla Llamas likely will be in the circle for Roosevelt, which would make her the first freshman pitcher to start a Division 1 title game since Norco’s Kerisa Viramontes in 2013. Roosevelt’s top hitters include Kaylynn Jones, Dakota Carter, Alexia Lopez, Llamas and Ashlee Annett. Esperanza is making its second appearance in a section final and seeks the program’s first title. The Aztecs defeated two-time defending champion and top-seeded Norco in the semifinals. Emily Gomez will get the start in the circle. Taylor Shumaker and Hannah Coor are the top hitters in Esperanza’s lineup.