Interview: WEREWOLVES WITHIN Screenwriter Mishna Wolff on Her Experiences Bringing the Ubisoft Game to Life for the Big Screen
Arriving in theaters this weekend courtesy of IFC Films is Werewolves Within, the feature film adaptation of the Ubisoft game, which was written by Mishna Wolff (the most perfect last name for this project ever) and directed by Josh Ruben. A horror comedy whodunnit centered around a werewolf that’s terrorizing the picturesque mountain town of Beaverfield, Werewolves Within stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Wayne Duvall, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler.dailydead.com