10 PEDs Banned by CrossFit and How They Affect the Human Body

By BOXROX
boxrox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article explores a selection of banned PEDs in Crossfit on the principle that knowledge is power. Performance enhancing drugs in sports are a controversial and universal reality, but one that must be fought against constantly. The information here is designed to give you an indication of how these drugs affect the human body. It is not difficult to imagine the pressures that could drive an athlete to take PEDs, but when people learn that many SARMS still only have alphanumerical code names because they have not yet been approved for human consumption and that medical trials had to be discontinued because the test mice were developing cancer, it may serve as a helpful deterrent.

www.boxrox.com
