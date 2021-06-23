UW leaker should go on the record -- John Becker
I was disappointed to read that someone associated with UW basketball would choose to anonymously share private discussion within the program via the media. The recordings were edited and cherry-picked. I cannot imagine any context where they would have been appropriate to share publicly. It was grossly unfair to coach Greg Gard, and I was grateful to read Athletic Director Barry Alvarez's strong statement of support and the context he was able to add, given his long history as a coach himself.madison.com