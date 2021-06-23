Cancel
UW leaker should go on the record -- John Becker

Cover picture for the articleI was disappointed to read that someone associated with UW basketball would choose to anonymously share private discussion within the program via the media. The recordings were edited and cherry-picked. I cannot imagine any context where they would have been appropriate to share publicly. It was grossly unfair to coach Greg Gard, and I was grateful to read Athletic Director Barry Alvarez's strong statement of support and the context he was able to add, given his long history as a coach himself.

