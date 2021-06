Zion National Park received over an inch of rain in an hour on Tuesday afternoon, leading to flash flooding that caused the park’s main road to be shut down. SR-9 near Zion filled with water during the storm. Crews at the park were still working to remove debris from the road around 7:30 p.m. Although the part of the road that runs through the park remained closed Tuesday evening, the section between Rockville and Springdale reopened as of 7 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.