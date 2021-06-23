Cancel
Video Games

Boy, it would sure be great if I could put this 2021 PS4 Pride theme on my PS5

Destructoid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a little more than a week to spare, Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally dropped its official PS4 Pride Theme for 2021. Announced today, along with more information on how PlayStation is celebrating Pride, the theme is available for free, and you can download it right now. I’m always down for a new theme, and while this one is certainly bright and cheery, I find it interesting Sony didn’t go the extra step to include the additional colors from the Progress Pride flag. Either way, I don’t think it’ll replace the “For All The Players” theme released a few years ago. That one is still tops in my book. Also, now that I have a PS5, I’m selling my PS4, so it really doesn’t matter as Sony’s current-gen console doesn’t support themes just yet.

www.destructoid.com
#Ps4#Playstation Store#Lgbtq#Glaad#The Trevor Project
Video Games
Technology
PlayStation
SONY
Tokyo, JP
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Is Planet of Lana Coming To PS5, PS4?

Planet of Lana was one of the most eye-catching reveals from Summer Games Fest 2021, a beautiful trailer showcasing a serene world that is quickly broken by something out of this world. Announced for Xbox and PC, is this side-scroller from Wishfully also coming to PS5 and PS4?. The short...
Video Gamespsu.com

Gorgeous-Looking Platformer Hoa Is Launching For PS5 And PS4 On August 24

Skrollcat Studio has announced that its gorgeous-looking puzzle-platformed Hoa is launching for PS5, PS4, Pc, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on August 14. Hoa will be available as a digital download for $14.99 and a $39.99 physical edition, the latter of which adds a voucher for a digital soundtrack for PS5, PS4 and Switch owners.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Relayer Interview – Director Discusses The Ambitious Mecha Strategy JRPG For PS5 & PS4

Just a few weeks ago, Kadokawa Games finally unveiled Relayer, a mecha strategy simulation JRPG by the team that created God Wars. The Tokyo-based developer has kept the project under wraps for a long time, so much so that its very nature was quite mysterious. A common misconception identified it as the console version of the mobile game Starly Girls, but it turned out to be its own new IP.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Poll: What Was Your Favourite PS5, PS4 Game at E3 2021?

Well, that was that, then. The debate will rage on regarding E3’s ongoing relevancy, but while this was an unquestionably weak show from a PlayStation persuasion, we did still see a sturdy selection of upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS4 games. The question is: which was your favourite and why? We’re including announcements and trailers from Summer Game Fest in this – we’ve got to make up the numbers, after all – and our full shortlist is embedded below.
Video Gamespsu.com

Food Fighter RAWMEN Coming To PS5 And PS4 In 2021

RAWMEN, the barmy food fighter from developer Animal, is hitting PS5 and PS4 in 2021, publisher tinyBuild has announced. The game was previously confirmed for PC and will also be hitting Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in addition to Sony’s consoles. Described as a ‘light-hearted’ food fighter, RAWMEN sees...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Is Somerville Coming To PS5, PS4?

Somerville may not have been the biggest game showcased at Xbox’s E3 2021, but it sure was one of the most fascinating ones. Developed by Jumpship, which is co-helmed by ex-CEO and co-founder of Playdead Dino Patti alongside Chris Olsen, Somerville is a brand new apocalyptic IP, but will it also be coming to PS5 and PS4?
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Indie Puzzle I Am Dead From Annapurna Is Coming To PS4 and PS5

I am Dead is an indie puzzle game from the creators of Hohokum and Wilmot’s Warehouse. It was leaked for the PS4 and PS5 through the Taiwan Game Rating Board. I am Dead was first released for the PC and Nintendo Switch at the end of last year. Based on the rating of this game for the PS4 and PS5, we can expect an announcement soon.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Prime Day PlayStation Deals: PS5 And PS4 Deals Available Now

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up in just a matter of days, kicking off this Monday, June 21, and Prime Day PlayStation deals are sure to be out in full force. From PS4 and PS5 games to accessories like gaming headsets and external hard drives, we're expecting a huge wave of PlayStation deals will be available this Prime Day, and the best part is that some incredible prices are already starting to go live.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - May 2021 - Sales

William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 825 Views. The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

How To Play PS5 Games On A PS4 - Kotaku

PlayStation’s 'Share Play' feature now lets a PS5 owner share games with a PS4. Dame Hilary Mantel has won the 2021 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction for The Mirror And The Light. Apple still leads the total shipments category. Polygon. 2 days ago. Absolute Drift, a 2015 top-down racing...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Hitman 3's Season of Sloth Is Chilling on PS5, PS4 Right Now

IO Interactive’s stellar ongoing support for Hitman 3 has been refreshed once more with the Season of Sloth, which sees Agent 47 ditching his traditionally meticulous approach for a more apathetic one. In the latest chapter of the 7 Deadly Sins, you’ll be revisiting a mucky Dartmoor – but don’t expend too much energy, or you could find yourself eating the dirt.
Video GamesComicBook

Ghost of Ikishima Reportedly in Development for PS5 and PS4

Ghost of Ikishima, a standalone expansion for last year's highly popular action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima, is rumored to be releasing later on in 2021. News of this new expansion's existence began coming about earlier today when a handful of known industry insiders and leakers started to talk about how the project was in the works at PlayStation right now. One insider in particular, however, revealed the name of the game and some other details about its scope.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Sony wants crossplay in more PS4 and PS5 games

Sony wants to increase the number of PS4 and PS5 games that feature crossplay, according to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan. Speaking to news site Axios, Ryan said "we support and encourage cross-play". He then went on to acknowledge the PlayStation titles that currently feature crossplay, such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and Minecraft, telling the publication "that number will continue to grow".
Video GamesTwinfinite

Sakura Succubus 3 Announced for PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch

Today Gamuzumi announced that it will release the third chapter of the visual novel series Sakura Succubus on consoles in a few days. The game will release in North America, Europe, and Japan for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on June 24, including support for English, Spanish, German, Japanese, and Chinese subtitles.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Celebrate Pride Month 2021 With This FREE PS4 Theme

Sony has dropped a fresh new PS4 theme to celebrate Pride Month 2021 and the best part? It’s free!. Celebrate Pride Month with LGBTQ community with this colorful theme. To redeem, find your region and redeem it on your PlayStation Store today. Americans GBX2-ELNK-R5KE. Europe XQF7-9JN4-3NQM. Japan CKDB-GDN3-637B. Korea PDJR-T6NH-B49Q.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance – PS5, PS4

I never got into Dungeons & Dragons, so when the call went up to review Dark Alliance I was a little unsure – would I know what was going on? Would it be a bit too heavy on the lore and light on the gameplay? I mean, I can tell a Demon from a Dwarf but that’s as far as my fantasy-knowledge goes.