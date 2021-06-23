Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK policies will not deliver emission cuts pledge, says climate adviser

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson’s government has set “historic” targets on the climate crisis but has failed so far to come up with the policies needed to reach them, the government’s independent advisers on the climate have warned. The Climate Change Committee published two progress reports on Thursday, showing the UK lagging behind...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Un#Oil And Gas#Climate Change#Electric Cars#Uk#Un#Ccc#Stark#Friends Of The Earth#Treasury#Green Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
U.K.
News Break
United Nations
Related
TravelTelegraph

Farcical Test to Release masks the truth behind the Government’s travel policy

I have been writing about the travel implications of the pandemic since the UK’s first national lockdown was just a glint in the milkman’s eye. Yet even so when asked to summarise the Test to Release scheme to a friend recently, I stumbled over my words. It has been a long 15 months of confused flip flops, and not the good kind.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

UK failing to protect against climate dangers, advisers warn

The UK government is failing to protect people from the fast-rising risks of the climate crisis, from deadly heatwaves to power blackouts, its official climate advisers have warned. The climate change committee said action to improve the nation’s resilience is not keeping pace with the impacts of global heating, many...
Politicspinsentmasons.com

Net zero pledge to be required for UK government contracts

Contractors looking to pick up UK government contracts worth more than £5 million a year will also need to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and detail their environmental management measures during the performance of the contract, according to new mandatory guidance issued by the government. In...
EnvironmentBBC

UK warned it is unprepared for climate chaos

The UK is woefully unprepared to deal with changes occurring to the climate, government advisers say. A report by the independent Climate Change Committee predicts warming will hit the UK harder than first thought. It warns of more severe heatwaves, especially in big cities, and more intense rainfall, with an...
EnvironmentBBC

Wales' climate change plans 'not sufficient', advisers says

Lives and livelihoods are at risk if Wales does not do more to prepare for a hotter, wetter future, government advisers say. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) said current plans to protect people, infrastructure and wildlife "will not be sufficient". It comes despite warnings in a series of reports by...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

UK less prepared for climate crisis now than five years ago, government advisers warn

The UK is less prepared now than it was five years ago for the escalating effects of the climate crisis on people and wildlife, according to the government’s own advisers.As CO2 levels continue to climb, the UK is experiencing more intense heatwaves, wildfires and floods, and greater risks to its food supply and health systems, the experts say.But the rise in climate effects is not being met with sufficient action from the government, says the assessment from the UK’s independent Climate Change Committee (CCC).The panel warns there is a “growing gap” between the risks that Britons face from the climate...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Climate change: Is video streaming pushing up harmful emissions?

The surge of video conferencing and streaming has fuelled concerns about the emissions they generate. An hour of streaming in Europe has a carbon footprint equivalent to boiling an electric kettle three times or driving 250 metres. Between February and April last year, at the peak of worldwide lockdowns, global...
Environmentgmfus.org

Transatlantic Climate Policies A View from the Private Sector

In November, nations from around the globe will meet in Glasgow for COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to evaluate progress made and accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris agreement signed in 2016. Since the meetings in Paris, the international community seems to have reached a tipping point in addressing climate change policies. Not only has the fight against climate change made it to the top of domestic policy agendas, but the private sector has been more engaged than ever before. Following major pledges by many international companies since the Paris Accord was signed to reduce their carbon footprint, adopt renewal energy, innovate, and improve their natural resources management, the focus is shifting to concrete deliverables and to the sustainable efforts the private sector is implementing to address climate change. Against this background, questions that will be addressed will include:
Environmentayradvertiser.com

Urgent action needed to ensure UK can cope with climate impacts, advisers warn

The Government is failing to ensure the UK can cope with the worsening risks of rising temperatures and extreme weather, climate advisers have warned. Urgent action is needed to deal with the threat of overheating in homes, power cuts and damage to nature, crops and food supplies from already inevitable global warming, the Government’s advisory Climate Change Committee said.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia trade deal will deliver minimal benefit to UK economy and poses risks for farmers, say experts

A trade deal between the UK and Australia will deliver minimal benefit to the UK economy while posing significant risks to UK farmers, industry leaders and trade experts have warned.The government announced an agreement in principle on a pact with Australia on Tuesday. Boris Johnson said that the UK’s first major post-Brexit trade agreement would create “fantastic opportunities” for the UK.However, many of the details have yet to be finalised and farmers fear that the terms mean they will be undercut by cheap imports.Animal welfare campaigners also said the deal would allow low-welfare products such as beef treated with hormones...
Environmentfreespeech.org

How The G7 Failed The World On Climate Policy

FEATURING TASNEEM ESSOP – The Group of 7, or G7 summit in Cornwall, England wrapped up on Sunday with Western leaders making effervescent pronouncements about global cooperation, sending warning signals to Russia and China, claiming a crackdown on global tax havens, and patting themselves on the back for taking bold action on climate change.
EnvironmentMet Office

Risks to the UK from climate change now higher than ever, says major new report

Today [Wednesday 16 June, 2021] the Climate Change Committee (CCC) publish their Independent Assessment of UK Climate Risk Evidence Report. Informed by a 1500-page technical report, the assessment highlights an array of climate risks which could affect the UK, with threats ranging from temperature increases, rising sea levels, heavier rainfall and increased duration of drought.
Environmentbusinessnewswales.com

Welsh Water to Deliver Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040

Alongside its annual results for 2020-21, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, the first, and still the only, not-for-profit utility company in Wales and England has announced that it plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. As one of Wales’ highest energy users with an annual energy bill of £46...
Industrykfgo.com

U.N. adopts new measures to cut ship emissions, critics call for more

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.N. shipping agency approved further measures on Thursday to boost the energy efficiency of commercial vessels although critics said the move fell short of what was needed to cut the industry’s carbon footprint. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) formally adopted the rules to reduce the carbon...
Worldclimatechangenews.com

South Korea proposes cutting emissions 40% by 2030

South Korea’s ruling party has proposed a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 40% by 2030, compared to 2017 levels. It is a significant increase in ambition for the coal-reliant Asian economy but does not match the recently updated targets of allies Japan and the US. During a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

UK failing to plant enough trees despite government’s climate pledge, figures show

Campaigners have warned that the government is not doing enough to protect and expand woodlands in the UK after official figures showed tree planting rates had stalled. Data released by the Forestry Commission showed 13,400 hectares of new woodland were created over the past year in the UK, mostly in Scotland. However that was less than in the previous two years. A report card produced by the commission and published on Thursday said there was only a “marginal increase” in the area of woodland in England, and “little change” in the percentage of woodland that is sustainably managed.Darren Moorcroft, chief...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

EU farming policy failing to fight climate change, auditors say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s huge subsidy programme for agriculture is failing to rein in greenhouse gas emissions from farming, despite 100 billion euros of such subsidies being labelled as climate spending since 2014, auditors said on Monday. The environmental impact of agriculture is under increased scrutiny, as the...