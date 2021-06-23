Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Let’s Scare Bryan to Death: THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT with Mary Beth McAndrews

By Bryan Christopher
dailydead.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Let’s Scare Bryan to Death, where we’re joined by horror critic and academic Mary Beth McAndrews. You’ve likely read her stuff at, well, a sh*tload of outlets, including Grim Journal, Rue Morgue, We Are Horror, Film School Rejects, and Shudder’s The Bite (check out the full list at her website). You’ve probably also heard her voice on podcasts Scarred for Life, where she and previous guest Terry Mesnard discuss the movies that messed us up as kids and Watched Once, Never Again, where she and Dax Ebaben discuss the movies that mess us up regardless of our age.

dailydead.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Donahue
Person
Joshua Leonard
Person
Adam Wingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witch#Horror Film#Grim Journal#House Of Leaves#Girl Scout#Paranormal Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Stalks His Prey In Creepy Halloween Kills Photos

2018’s Halloween was an incredible return to form for the franchise, and this year’s Halloween Kills looks to be something truly special. Michael Myers is back once again to menace Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and the action is set to get crazier than ever before. Last week, we got our best look at it yet, courtesy of an incredible new trailer that’s got horror fans counting the days until its October release.
MoviesMovieWeb

Till Death Trailer Chains Megan Fox to Her Dead Husband in Home Invasion Thriller

The official trailer for Screen Media's Till Death has been released. The trailer shows Megan Fox chained to a corpse. It would seem that the dead man in this case is her deceased husband. The thriller, due for a July 2nd, 2021 release - both on VOD and as a planned, albeit limited theatrical run - also marks the directorial debut of S.K. Dale. The film is written by (perhaps the aptly named) Jason Carvey.
Comicsfandompost.com

‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’ Anime Dub Gets Netflix Expiration Date

It was back in July 2018 that the folks at GKIDS worked to bring Mary and the Witch’s Flower to the streaming service. The film, which opened in July 2017, is streaming on the service since then but it’s now coming to a close – unless we see a last-minute renewal. The film is now set to expire on July 16th, 2021, three years to the day that it began distribution. If you’ve got in your queue, now is the time to finish it off!
MoviesEW.com

Megan Fox is having the anniversary from hell in trailer for Till Death

In the horror-thriller Till Death, Megan Fox plays a woman named Emma, who finds herself handcuffed to the corpse of her husband Mark (Eoin Macken) in a remote, snowy locale. "It's this woman who feels trapped [in] this lifeless marriage and now she finds herself trapped to her lifeless husband," says first-time director S.K. Dale.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Shadyside, OHGizmodo

In Fear Street Part 1: 1994's New Trailer, Witches Be Killing

In each installment of Netflix’s upcoming Fear Street trilogy, different groups of teenagers from various points in time all discover how the town of Shadyside, Ohio has always been a place steeped in evil and darkness that eventually manifest in horrific ways. But despite—or perhaps because of—the things that happen in Shadyside all have a somewhat supernatural bent to them, none of the city’s residents ever seem inclined to do much about the goings-on other than act surprised as hell whenever some things start getting weird.
MoviesDeadline

‘Firestarter’: Blumhouse Reboot Of Stephen King Classic Adds Sydney Lemmon

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Lemmon will play the mother to Charlie, the lead character of Blumhouse/Universal/Weed Road Pictures’ Firestarter and the wife of Zac Efron’s character in the feature reboot of the Stephen King 1980 novel. The pic follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ant-Man 3's Kathryn Newton reveals trickiest part of filming Freaky

Kathryn Newton will soon be joining the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but before that, you can see her get bloody in body-swap horror Freaky. The movie is finally coming out in UK cinemas this Friday (July 2) and sees Newton play Millie who's just trying to survive high school when she unwittingly becomes the next target of serial killer The Butcher (Vince Vaughn).
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Sydney Lemmon Cast in ‘Firestarter’

Blumhouse made a scorching announcement today as Sydney Lemmon (Helstrom, Succession, Fear the Walking Dead) has been cast as “Vicky” in the upcoming feature film Firestarter from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse and Weed Road Pictures. Lemmon joins Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Greatest Showman), Ryan Armstrong (American...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Exorcist’: Jason Blum Confirms Blumhouse Will Produce New Movie

William Friedkin’s The Exorcist is universally considered the scariest movie ever made. The film itself produced a handful of sequels to go along with the surprisingly excellent television series from Fox, yet in nearly 50 years, no possession film has ever come close to touching it. A reboot has been...
Moviesconversationsabouther.net

Christoph Waltz & Sam Neill To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Portable Door’

The Portable Door, the first in a series of novels written by Patrick Holt, is being developed into a film adaptation that will star Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz. Leon Ford (Griff The Invisible) has written the script and Jeffrey Walker, who has directed episodes of Modern Family and Young Rock, will helm the film.
MoviesCollider

Javier Botet Will Haunt the 'Last Voyage of the Demeter’ as Dracula in Upcoming Amblin Horror Film

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is officially set to launch production, as THR is reporting that the upcoming horror-thriller movie finally in the works from Amblin Partners has added a slew of actors to its cast. Most notably, Javier Botet, known for portraying many of the scariest creatures from our nightmares on film, has been cast in the role of Dracula. André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) will direct the film about the ship responsible for transporting the vampire from Transylvania to London in Bram Stoker's original novel.
TV & VideosSFGate

'Fear Street Part 1: 1994' Review: Netflix Crosses 'Stranger Things' With R.L. Stine in Hokey Horror Trilogy

Debuting July 2 and rolling out a fresh installment every Friday for three weeks, Netflix’s new “Fear Street” trilogy slices and dices R.L. Stine’s other book series — less popular but slightly more grown-up than the fright-meister’s best-selling “Goosebumps” franchise — into three feature-length horror movies, each one detailing a different bloodbath in small-town Shadyside.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

John Wick: Chapter 4 has started filming

Actor Shamier Anderson has taken to Instagram to confirm that filming has started on the highly-anticipated fourth instalment in the John Wick franchise – which is currently scheduled to shoot in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and New York City. John Wick: Chapter 4 will star Keanu Reeves who is reprising his...