Napoleon's Corner Ep. 33: Blended Thoughts

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zu9La_0adUTqH500

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“When there's a lot of different ideas and thoughts going on; it's important to know the direction and path you are taking. Stop allowing other people to make decisions for you."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

