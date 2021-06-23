PewDiePie stunned after fans recreate his hometown in jaw-dropping Minecraft map
YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg was left speechless after discovering a brilliant Minecraft map his fans had created of his hometown in Gothenburg, Sweden. At 110 million subs, PewDiePie is YouTube's most-subscribed independent content creator. Thanks to his humorous content, the influencer has created a slew of viral trends over the years — and even helped revive one of the most popular sandbox games of all time.