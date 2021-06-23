PewDiePie stunned after fans recreate his hometown in jaw-dropping Minecraft map

When most players think of Fortnite, they probably think of hectic battle royale matches and insane collaborations with superheroes, Star Wars, and more. Redditor Oan_SMM instead sees the game's creative mode options that allow players to make all sorts of things. As with any game that allows the player to unleash their creativity, some pretty amazing things have come out of creative mode, and now Mario fans have something to ogle over. Using this tool, Oan_SMM was able to recreate Princess Peach's castle from Super Mario 64 with surprising accuracy and detail.