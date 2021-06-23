Cancel
Horror Highlights: DACHRA, SUZANNE’S SATURDAY NIGHT SCARES, F.E.A.R.

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Poster for DACHRA: "Grisly, frightening, and stuffed with howling thrills, the new Tunisian horror film DACHRA won over both Frightfest and the Venice Film Festival and is finally making its stateside debut. Equal parts Midsommar and The Blair Witch Project, DACHRA begins with a simple classroom assignment and spins through double plot twists into high-tension cannibal sorcery.

dailydead.com
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: TILL DEATH, STEAM, I DREAM OF A PSYCHOPOMP

---------- Watch the Short Film STEAM: "In celebration of Pride Month, Brazilian director João Dall’Stella (Stalls, Dia De Las Carpas) has debuted his latest short film, Steam, free for audiences on YouTube. Over the course of 15 minutes, Dall'Stella follows an attractive young couple who decide to spice things up by visiting a bathhouse, only to find a murderous rampage behind the steam instead.
MoviesComicBook

Universal Studios Teases Jack the Clown's Return to Halloween Horror Nights

Last year was slated to be a big year for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, as it was the event's 30th anniversary, only for the coronavirus pandemic to cause their ambitious plans to be pared down severely, though the amusement park aims to make up for lost time with this year's festivities, confirming that it would be bringing back their Jack the Clown character this year to honor the anniversary. The original figure has been appearing at the annual event since 2000, always portrayed by performer James Keaton. You can head to the official Halloween Horror Nights website before festivities kick off on September 3rd, running through October 31st.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Acclaimed Horror Thriller DACHRA Hits Cinemas Nationwide July 9th

Grisly, frightening, and stuffed with howling thrills, the new Tunisian horror film DACHRA won over both Frightfest and the Venice Film Festival and is finally making its stateside debut. Equal parts Midsommar and The Blair Witch Project, DACHRA begins with a simple classroom assignment and spins through double plot twists into high-tension cannibal sorcery.
Beauty & Fashiondailydead.com

Horror Highlights: VIXEN BY MICHELINE PITT, NIGHT DRIVE, THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR, TOO LATE, WORLD OF DARKNESS: CRIMSON THAW

VIXEN BY MICHELINE PITT ANNOUNCES NEW GHOSTBUSTERS™ CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES COLLECTION: "Los Angeles, CA – June 21, 2021 – Vixen by Micheline Pitt, the LA-based design house known for vintage-style fashion inspired by 1950s bad girls and ‘80s flair, is thrilled to announce the launch of an all-new officially licensed collection celebrating everyone’s favorite paranormal investigators - Ghostbusters!
MoviesSFGate

'Candyman' Trailer: Horror Reboot Tackles Police Brutality and Haunting Scares

Universal and MGM released a terrifying new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s supernatural slasher film, hitting theaters on Aug. 27, 2021. Teyonah Parris Talks 'WandaVision' and Exploring Monica Rambeau in 'The Marvels'. Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn Team for Action Movie 'Emergency Contact'. The trailer gives a backstory...
Alameda, CAalamedasun.com

Saturday Night at the Movies

This year’s premier Starlight Movie in the Park will take place this Friday, June 25, at the Multipurpose Field on Alameda Point on West Redline Avenue, next to the Alameda Point Gym. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The featured movie, “Trolls World Tour” starts between 8:30 and 8:45 pm, depending...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for DACHRA

Heading to theaters on July 9th, we have the brand new trailer for Dachra!. "Grisly, frightening, and stuffed with howling thrills, the new Tunisian horror film DACHRA won over both Frightfest and the Venice Film Festival and is finally making its stateside debut. Equal parts Midsommar and The Blair Witch Project, DACHRA begins with a simple classroom assignment and spins through double plot twists into high-tension cannibal sorcery.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: GHOST MASTER, INFINITY POOL, THE HUNTING, MEDUSA

GHOST MASTER: "Ghost Master (originally titled Gôsuto masutâ) is a Japanese horror-comedy that follows Akira Kurosawa (Takahiro Miura, Attack on Titan Part 1), a nerdy assistant director working on the set of a low budget rom-com at an abandoned school. Burnt out on campy teen dramas, Akira dreams of becoming the ultimate horror master. When a conflict with the director, Atsushi Suzuki (Shin'ichi Shinohara, Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages) causes half the cast to strike, Akira is left in charge of the production. Ditching the scheduled project and pivoting to his own horror script, titled Ghost Master, Akira is shocked when his evil screenplay comes to life and begins possessing the cast, including the film’s star, Yuya (Mizuki Itagaki, First Love Loss Time). As a killing spree commences and the body count rises, Akira must band together with the crew and one remaining actress, Mana (Riko Narumi, How to Become Myself) to stop the gruesome attacks.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Watch the Trailer for BLOOD RED SKY

Coming to Netflix on July 23rd, we have the brand new trailer for Blood Red Sky!. "Nadja and her ten-year-old son are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists violently take control of the plane and threaten the lives of the passengers. But the terrorists have no idea what they’re in for with Nadja on board – she has the power to protect her son and all the other passengers. But she faces an impossible choice - should she reveal her dark side and the inner monster she has kept hidden from her son for years in order to save him? The hunters become the hunted and everyone on the plane finds themselves in a perilous race against time – a fight for survival because there is one thing nobody knows: Nadja is the last vampire."
MoviesCollider

Javier Botet Will Haunt the 'Last Voyage of the Demeter’ as Dracula in Upcoming Amblin Horror Film

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is officially set to launch production, as THR is reporting that the upcoming horror-thriller movie finally in the works from Amblin Partners has added a slew of actors to its cast. Most notably, Javier Botet, known for portraying many of the scariest creatures from our nightmares on film, has been cast in the role of Dracula. André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) will direct the film about the ship responsible for transporting the vampire from Transylvania to London in Bram Stoker's original novel.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Official Trailer for Tunisian Horror Movie ‘DACHRA’ Loads Up on Eerie Imagery [Trailer]

“Grisly, frightening, and stuffed with howling thrills, the new Tunisian horror film Dachra won over both Frightfest and the Venice Film Festival and is finally making its stateside debut. Equal parts Midsommar and The Blair Witch Project, DACHRA begins with a simple classroom assignment and spins through double plot twists into high-tension cannibal sorcery.”
MoviesMovieWeb

M. Night Shyamalan's Old Rating Promises Violent, Disturbing Scares and Partial Nudity

The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan returns to screens this summer season with the haunting supernatural horror outing, Old, which has now been officially given a rating of PG-13. The rating has been handed down by the movie gods on high thanks to "strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity, and brief strong language," suggesting that, much like the majority of his cinematic output, Old will not be a family-friendly experience.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: MANDIBLES, KILLER SHORTS, DARK STORIES

--------- THIRD KILLER SHORTS SCREENWRITING COMPETITION ANNOUNCED: "Calling all horror writers! The third annual Killer Shorts Horror Short Screenplay Competition is accepting entries from July 1st, 2021. The Killer Short Contest celebrates horror short screenwriters from around the world, connecting them with managers, producers, and filmmakers. The Top 10 scripts...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Blu-ray Review: Jennifer Kent’s THE BABADOOK Is A Modern Horror Classic

Jennifer Kent’s 2014 film, The Babadook draws on the rich history of horror cinema, delivering thoughtful scares and strong imagery to create one of the finest genre films in recent years. Even, William Friedkin, the director of The Exorcist came out and praised the film on its cinematic release. Kent’s psychological horror (a feature length version of her 2005 short Monster) builds tension the old fashioned way by following strong characters as the supernatural aspects are drawn around them.
TV SeriesGamespot

Peacock's Tiger King Series Casting William Fichtner As Rick Kirkham

Deadline is reporting that William Fichtner has signed on to play Rick Kirkham, opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in the Joe Exotic limited series for Peacock. The show will center on the life and series of true crimes based on Netflix's Tiger King documentary. Kirkham will play Joe's...
Beauty & Fashiondailydead.com

Horror Highlights: TRICK OF THE WITCH, BLOOD BORN, SCALES

CHRIS MORRISSEY’S AWARD-WINNING HORROR MOVIE TRICK OF THE WITCH BEGINS EXCLUSIVE STREAMING DEBUT: "After years of successful film festival screenings and a LA and NY theatrical tour, the award-winning supernatural horror film TRICK OF THE WITCH by filmmaker Chris Morrissey is making its exclusive streaming debut on his official YouTube channel FREE for a limited time period.