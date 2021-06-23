Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Claims She Can’t Get Her IUD Out Due to Her Conservatorship: I Want to ‘Get Married and Have a Baby’

By Johnni Macke
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Heartbreaking reality. Britney Spears claimed her father, Jamie Spears, and her decades-long conservatorship has halted her ability to have kids and get married again.

The “Toxic” singer, 39, spoke out about the “abusive” side of conservatorship during her court hearing on Wednesday, June 23, including her inability to go to the doctors without permission and take out her current birth control device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRIBV_0adUT1md00
Britney Spears. Shutterstock

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby,” Britney claimed while calling in virtually to the hearing. “And my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.”

The Grammy winner, who has been dating Sam Asghari since October 2016, added, “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby.”

For the first time in decades, Britney broke her silence on how she really feels about her conservatorship, which has been run by her father, 68, since 2008, among other parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIVop_0adUT1md00
Britney Spears Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

“I feel hanged up, bullied and alone. The conservatorship has done way more harm than good,” Britney said, noting she’s “lied” about being “OK” and telling her fans that she’s happy. In reality, she explained that she is “traumatized” and “so angry it’s insane.”

The pop star, who entered the conservatorship after a series of personal struggles including her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007, admitted that she felt “enslaved” by her father over the years because of his role in her career and personal dealings.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred percent,” the “Lucky” singer claimed when speaking about her father on Wednesday. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

Britney explained that her “dream” is that the conservatorship will end and she can live her life on her own terms.

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she added.

The “Gimme More” singer has been unable to make any major financial decisions without the approval of her father and any other conservator on her case for more than a decade. In September 2019, Jodi Montgomery became a part of the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s conservatorship team after Jamie underwent a life-threatening surgery for colon issues.

Less than one year later, Britney requested to have her father removed as one of her conservators permanently and instead have Montgomery as her sole caretaker. In the August 2020 court documents, the musician noted that she was “strongly opposed” to having Jamie continue in his role.

Three months later, Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, revealed during a November 2020 court hearing that she would not perform “as long as her father is in charge of her career,” noting the mother of two, who shares sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex Federline, 43, is “afraid” of her dad.

Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle made headlines again in February when The New York Times Presents released an episode titled, “Framing Britney Spears.” The documentary led many fans to become more vocal as a part of the #FreeBritney movement.

A source told Us in April that the brighter spotlight on her legal battle, however, had become a “nightmare” for the Crossroads actress.

She’s embarrassed by the documentary mainly because her kids are at the age where they can access it and watch what their mom has gone through,” the insider explained. “She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ boyfriend reportedly helping ‘boost her confidence’ for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge. “Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘What was wrong with you at lunch? You were mean’: Britney Spears letters to high school boyfriend up for auction

Letters written by a teenage Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among the memorabilia up for auction this weekend. The pop star was dating Donald “Reg” Jones in her hometown of McComb, Missouri, shortly before the career launch that would catapult her to global fame.Spears broke up with Jones in a two-page, handwritten note that said: “Look, I’m really sorry that it had to be this way, but I think we both knew this was coming.”She later wrote: “I’ve had a great two years. Who knows, two years from now or even 10, we might get back...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne: ‘I Feel We Need to Make Sure… She Was Heard’

After hearing Britney Spears’ 20-minute testimony, her mom Lynne Spears is reportedly a “very concerned mother.”. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Britney Spears speaks at last: will her day in court upend all we thought we knew?

Britney Spears never used to be an enigma. In the early years of her career, she did interviews for print, TV and radio. She held press conferences and endured day-long junkets. She shot behind the scenes videos, documentaries, TV specials. Britney was candid and trusting. “I’m from the south,” she told the Observer in 2001, “so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Is Sick That Britney Spears Is Being ‘Treated Like A Slave’: ‘The FBI Needs To Extract Her’

‘The View’ co-hosts have reacted to Britney Spears’ court appearance about her controversial conservatorship, with Meghan McCain comparing it to ‘human trafficking’. Meghan McCain has suggested the FBI should get involved in Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. The TV personality opened up on the June 23 episode of The View, comparing the “Toxic” hitmaker’s situation to “human trafficking” and suggested the courts allowed “open slavery” to happen. “She is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators,” Meghan began. “If these are people who will do this to this woman for 13 years, what can they do right now retaliating?”
MusicHuffingtonPost

5 Alarming Claims From Britney Spears' Testimony, Including Forced IUD Use

Pop music icon Britney Spears stunned the public with a series of revelations about the terms of her conservatorship on Wednesday, telling a judge overseeing the legal arrangement that it is “abusive” and has left her “traumatized.”. Spears, 39, spoke before Judge Brenda Penny after asking for the chance to...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wears 'Free Britney' Shirt Ahead of Singer's Virtual Court Appearance

Sam Asghari is showing his support for Britney Spears. Ahead of Britney's latest hearing for her ongoing conservatorship battle on Wednesday, Sam took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" painted in pink-and-purple writing. The shirt is in support of the #FreeBritney movement, a hashtag that was created by fans and is used by those who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Mariah Carey, Cher and Halsey among the army of celebs voicing support for Britney Spears

On Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears petitioned for her release from the conservatorship that has kept her activities and financial assets under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008. During a court appearance for a hearing in her case, Spears said via telephone, “I’m not happy. I’m so angry it’s insane, and I’m depressed. I cry every day.”
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...