I-65 southbound traffic to use Exit 347 ramps again

ATHENS — The Alabama Department of Transportation plans again to detour southbound traffic on Interstate 65 between Athens and Interstate 565 to Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound while contractor Miller & Miller continues work to position a large crane in preparation for setting bridge girders to widen the overpass.

Miller & Miller is working on a $2.83 million Rebuild Alabama project to widen the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass.

Additional lanes will be constructed on Huntsville Brownsferry Road, from U.S. 31 to I-65, in an upcoming $13.3 million Rebuild Alabama project. The city of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.