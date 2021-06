Bipartisan legislation pushed by a northern Missouri congressman that requires FEMA to waive the debt of residents that the agency mistakenly awards assistance to has been approved by the U-S House. Congressman Sam Graves notes northwest Missouri’s Holt County saw record flooding in 2019, and one of his constituents there lost his home and was mistakenly given 12-thousand dollars by FEMA to rebuild. The man was later told he had to repay the 12-thousand: