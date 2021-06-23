Cancel
Chaos, Frustration Mark Key Consumer Concerns on Streaming Video

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo many choices. Viewer fatigue. Fragmentation. Restricted access. As OTT and advertising-fueled video on demand (AVOD) services continue to gain speed, both from a marketer and consumer perspective, new research indicates that everyday viewers are getting increasingly frustrated. What could this mean for the entire television industry?

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Television#Streaming Video#Video On Demand#Advertising#Ott
