Attorney General Bonta, San Diego DA Stephan Announce Sentencing in Fraud Scheme Targeting U.S. Navy Sailors

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland, CA… California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced on June 14th, 2021 that Paul Flanagan was sentenced to 357 days of house arrest and ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution for defrauding thousands of U.S. Navy sailors in San Diego County through a tax and insurance scheme. Another defendant, Ranjit Kalsi, was previously sentenced and ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution. The scheme, perpetrated through a company called Go Navy Tax Services, sold expensive and unnecessary insurance products to service members at a substantial commission for the defendants.

