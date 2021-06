This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Disney classic The Parent Trap, first released on June 21st, 1961 and now available to stream on Disney+. In the film, teenage twin sisters, Susan and Sharon (both played by Hayley Mills, who was 15 when the film was released) swap places as part of a scheme to reunite their divorced parents and get up to all sorts of trouble as they carry out their mischievous plan.