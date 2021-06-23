Two Vehicle Crash in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Cass EMS transported one person to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Southwest 7th in Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlantic Police Lt. Devin Hogue tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at around 5:07 p.m. Lt. Hogue says the driver of a 2021 Chevy 2500 pickup attempting to pull onto southwest 7th Street from 1307 southwest 7th, didn’t see a southbound 2004 Grand Am. The two vehicles collided in the middle of the highway.

Cass EMS transported the driver of the Grand-AM to Cass Health for treatment of possible minor injuries. The pickup driver wasn’t hurt.

The accident remains under investigation. More details will be released today.