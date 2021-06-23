Lawrenceburg Mayor Minute - City Project Update

Lawrenceburg has some great projects currently in process or planned for the near future on which I would like to give you an update. We are making progress on the Square Revitalization Project. The work will extend into the fall because of unavoidable delays caused by weather, Covid-19 and issues underneath the sidewalks that project engineers had to fix before construction could move forward, including coal chutes and caverns. While the sidewalks are removed on each quadrant, LUS is replacing outdated and old utility lines. Also, utilities are being buried in the Historic Lawrenceburg area, and the road will be widened on Hwy 64 between Mahr Avenue and the railroad track.