The biggest change to college sports in quite some time is now official. After the NCAA Division I Council met to discuss a name, image and likeness proposal, it is now official that student-athletes in all 50 states and all sports are going to be allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness and not violate NCAA rules by doing so starting on Tuesday, July 1, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports and Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. The NCAA later confirmed the new policies in a statement which can be seen below.