Buckingham Palace releases ethnic makeup of workforce

By DANICA KIRKA
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has for the first time released figures on the ethnic makeup of its staff, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations of racism in the royal family. The Royal Household said Thursday that 8.5% of its staff come from ethnic minorities, compared with a...

www.michigansthumb.com
U.K.Posted by
CNN

A look inside Buckingham Palace's $500 million refurbishment

The Queen has a whopping £369 million ($514 million) budget to refurbish her London pad -- a figure that may seem excessive when she spends most of her time at Windsor Castle these days. This week, the Queen's royal accounts for the past financial year were published, revealing £31.6 million ($44 million) had been spent on the renovation in the past 12 months, up from £16.4 million ($23 million) the year before.
Entertainmentthegirlsun.com

Inside Buckingham Palace: Photos inside the Queen’s luxurious London home

Buckingham Palace is at the centre of the UK’s constitutional monarchy and is often the stage for major events and visits from foreign Head of States. The palace has a whopping 775 rooms and includes a gallery, stunning gardens and a ballroom. The property is also the birth place of both Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, and has been the Christening place of The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal, The Duke of York and Prince William.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle decided to show her daughter Lilibet

Details of Harry’s upcoming visit to Britain have been revealed. From the moment Meghan Markle became a mother for the second time, her fans are waiting for her to finally share with them the first picture of her baby girl. However, about two weeks have passed since the birth of the Prince and Duchess’s daughter, and Meghan and Harry still have not published her photo on their website. It was believed that little Lilibet, as her parents called her, was not seen by anyone except the parents themselves and the doctors who helped her to be born. However, it turned out that this was not the case.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Naming Their Daughter After Her

Queen Elizabeth officially has a new great-grandchild! And this one has a very specific connection to Her Majesty—she was named after Gan-Gan’s famous nickname. Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The news was shared with a message from the royal couple that said, “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Friends Call Meghan Markle A ‘500% Nightmare’

British royal family news reveals that the headlines keep coming about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his fight against the royal family which is his family as well. Most if not all of the reason for the spotlight is Harry’s vicious mouth. He has accused the royals of negligence, apathy and everything in between. The rest of his time has been spent engaging in self-absorbed, eye-raising behavior like inviting tv cameras into a private therapy session and threatening legal action against those who displease him by exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.
U.K.islandfm.com

'No place to hide': Buckingham Palace admits it needs to do more on staff diversity

Buckingham Palace has said it "must do more" to increase the diversity of its workforce after publishing for the first time its numbers of ethnic minority staff. The royal household has revealed in its annual financial accounts for 2020-2021 that its proportion of employees from ethnically diverse backgrounds stands at 8.5%, with a target of 10% for 2022.
Societythebharatexpressnews.com

Buckingham Palace must do better when it comes to diversity, says Royal Source

Buckingham Palace, which has been criticized by Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan for the way they treat the race, have not done enough to increase staff diversity a senior royal source said. In its annual Sovereign Grant report, which details the Queen’s taxpayer-funded spending, the palace...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

'This Is Heading For A Brutal Showdown': Meghan Markle Wants Buckingham Palace To Issue A 'Point-By-Point' Breakdown Of Bullying Allegations, Source Claims

Things are about to get heated! Meghan Markle wants Buckingham Palace to issue a "point-by-point" breakdown of the bullying allegations that were made against her in March, a source told The Mirror. Article continues below advertisement. “The feeling is this is heading for a brutal showdown between [the palace and]...
SocietyCaymanmama.com

Solely 8.5% of Buckingham Palace staff are folks of colour

The Sovereign Grant report disclosed for the first time that the proportion of ethnic minority employees within the royal household is 8.5% — with a target of 10% by the end of 2022. According to a 2011 census, 14% of the population of England and Wales is non-White. In Scotland, 4% are non-White.
Societyjusticenewsflash.com

Senior sources said that the racial makeup of Buckingham Palace employees was not “what we wanted”

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the royal family of racial discrimination, Buckingham Palace released the racial composition data of its staff for the first time. The royal family said on Thursday that 8.5% of its employees are from ethnic minorities, and the target for next year is 10%. The latest census data shows that ethnic minorities account for about 13% of the British population. Staffing data is released as part of the Royal Financial Annual Report.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Royal Fans Are Shocked by How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Look in Latest Photo With Prince William

It seems as though just yesterday Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were introducing their little ones to the world outside St Mary’s Lindo Wing. And ever since their debut on the steps of a London hospital, royal fans have been watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend events with their parents. George and Charlotte have often been spotted out and about with little more than their younger brother, but a new photo of the eldest Cambridge kiddos has left royal fans “angry”.
SocietyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Buckingham Palace Admits Failure to Reach Diversity Targets in Annual Report

Buckingham Palace, already shaken by allegations of racism from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has admitted that it’s not yet met its targets on staff diversity. The admission came in the palace’s annual financial report, which revealed that just 8.5 percent of employees inside the royal household are from ethnic minorities—against a target of 10 percent by the end of 2022. Reporting on the figures, CNN noted that according to the 2011 census, 14 percent of the population of England and Wales were non-white. It quoted a senior palace source as saying, “The results are not what we would like but we are committed to improving this... and we recognize that we must do more.” In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan complained of a lack of support after becoming Duchess of Sussex and said that a family member had questioned the likely color of their son Archie’s skin before his birth.