Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cody Bellinger activated off injured list after missing 10 games

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Bellinger is back and starting in center field against the Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park, the second Dodgers regular to return in as many days. Bellinger missed the last 10 games with left hamstring tightness, continuing a season that has been filled with setbacks. He had shoulder surgery in November that left him behind in spring training, during which he only played in games over the final two weeks of camp.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Dodgers#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Should return for Padres series

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Bellinger (hamstring) to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday or Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Since landing on the injured list June 15, Bellinger has made good progress in his recovery from a tight left hamstring. After he was cleared to run the bases at full speed Friday, Bellinger tested out his hamstring again Saturday, when he took part in a simulated game in Arizona. He'll join the Dodgers for their upcoming three-game series in San Diego, and a decision on whether he'll be able to return from the IL when first eligible Tuesday will likely be made when he's evaluated Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Participates in simulated game

Manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger (hamstring) played in a simulated game at the club's spring training facility Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Bellinger was joined by fellow lefty slugger Max Muncy (oblique) in taking live reps. Both players are expected to be activated at some point next week, and Saturday's latest update further confirms that they're progressing toward a return to the Los Angeles lineup in the near future.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Runs at 100 percent

Bellinger (hamstring) ran the bases at 100 percent Friday and is expected to be activated off the injured list early next week, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports. All signs are pointing to Bellinger returning to the big club when first eligible Tuesday in San Diego, with manager Dave Roberts indicating that the outfielder has "responded really well" to recent running workouts, per the Associated Press. Bellinger has been limited to 16 games due to injury this season and has posted a .226/.324/.323 slash line across 71 plate appearances.
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Cody Bellinger blasts game-ending HR, Dodgers beat Cubs 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cody Bellinger homered with two out in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 in their first walk-off victory of the season. Bellinger came on as a late defensive substitution. He crushed a 422-foot homer to center off Keegan Thompson,...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Cody Bellinger's walk-off homer lifts Dodgers to 3-2 win over Cubs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-2, on Saturday night for their first walk-off victory of the season. Bellinger, who came on as a late defensive substitution, crushed a 422-foot solo shot to...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Rests Saturday

Bellinger is not starting Saturday's game against the Cubs, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. The 25-year-old has recorded just one hit in three games since returning from the injured list, but he has drawn five walks, scored a pair of runs and stolen a base. Chris Taylor will start in center field.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Confident In Swing, Buoyed By Walk-Off Home Run

Cody Bellinger was a late participant in Spring Training due to recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, then he only appeared in four games before sustaining what ultimately was discovered to be a hairline fracture in his left shin. Bellinger spent six weeks on the 10-day injured list and played in...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Cody Bellinger Hits Walk-Off Home Run Against Cubs

Julio Urias stopped a streak of the Los Angeles Dodgers surrendering a home run in the first inning at a franchise-record five consecutive games, and Cody Bellinger delivered their first walk-off win of the season in a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Chicago Cubs. Urias opened the game by retiring...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Cody Bellinger beats Cubs with walk-off home run

Cody Bellinger has struggled this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he delivered a big hit on Saturday. Bellinger smacked a walk-off home run off Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory. His big hit came on a 3-1 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Dodgers need to make before MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a World Series title and improved the roster even more in the offseason. They were heavily favored to dominate the regular season but got off to a slow start. Luckily for the Dodgers having so much talent payed off as they have picked it up as of late and sit at a record of 38-25.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2 Minnesota Twins hitters to worry about

The Chicago White Sox open a four-game series against their division rival Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night and will look to cool off a hot lineup. The Twins have won seven of their last ten games and are tied for fourth place with the Kansas City Royals in the Central. This will come after Monday night’s game is rained out.