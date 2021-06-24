Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Porsche 911 GT2 RS claims Nurburgring lap record

Pistonheads
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust last month we brought you news that the 911 GT3 RS MR had broken the official Nurburgring tape at 6:54.340 - which was mighty impressive for a car unsullied by turbochargers. Now it appears the team were just warming up for the main show. Because evidently Lars Kern has taken a 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit round in 6:43.300, which Porsche is claiming as an outright road-approved production car record.

www.pistonheads.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 911 Gt2#Nurburgring#Performance Car#Brake Lines#Gt2#Mercedes#Wikipedia#Radical#Pccb#Porsche Tequipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Porsche 911 By Singer Looking for A New Owner

The Porsche 911 by Singer is a staple in the European car community. Over 57 years Porsche has built the 911’s reputation as a fun and fast sports coupe that places heavy emphasis on driver experience. Porsche’s reputation has led to a strong following in the automotive community from collectors...
Carsinsideevs.com

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Vs GT2 RS Drag Race Couldn’t Have Been Closer

The 992 GT2 RS is the ultimate expression of what a modern high performance, track-focused Porsche should be. It is a no holds barred approach to making a vehicle that will hold its own around a track against most cars, some costing several times more. Power comes from a twin-turbo...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race: Shelby Mustang GT500 Vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is one of the most powerful muscle cars on sale today, sporting a 5.2-liter supercharged V8, generating a whopping 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with Ford's new Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, this setup enables the GT500 to accelerate from 0-60-mph sprint in just 3.3 seconds and hit the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds (in perfect conditions).
Carstopgear.com

Porsche's new performance Cayenne has laid down a 'Ring record

The fastest SUV in the Eifel mountains is designed to dominate the class Porsche originally pioneered. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Porsche has set a new Nürburgring lap record. It’s some two minutes off its own, outright record of 5m 19s, but that’s because it’s been set by a Cayenne.
CarsTop Speed

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring – The Ultimate Sleeper Porsche

Porsche has brought back the Touring trim for the 992-Gen 911 GT3. The biggest difference is the lack of a rear spoiler, which has been replaced with a smaller automatic spoiler. The front end benefits from a new grille mesh. And the window trim (as well as the exhaust outlets)...
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

A New High-Performance Porsche Cayenne Variant Is Now the Fastest SUV to Lap the Nürburgring

The Porsche Cayenne was already one of the fastest SUVs on the road. Now, it’s a record breaker. The German luxury marque has just announced a new, high-performance variant of the nearly 20-year-old model. We don’t know its name or technical specs just yet—though Porsche promises they’re coming soon—but we do know that it’s the fastest SUV to ever circle the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Toyota GR Yaris Spied At The Nurburgring In Potentially Hardcore Spec

Last year, our spy photographers spotted a Toyota GR Yaris prototype with a number of modifications running around the Nurburgring. But those were just still images, and it seems like the prototype has been spied again on the same track. This time, the sighting has been recorded via a video uploaded by CarSpyMedia on YouTube.
CarsPistonheads

Mega Cayenne Coupe bags lap record

Whatever you may think of 600hp, track-focused SUVs - we can surely all make an educated guess - it's hard not to be impressed by the engineering achievement. Not so long ago anything that lapped the Nurburgring in less than eight minutes was really, really going some; 7:30 was reserved for the ultimate in ultimate supercars. The Porsche Carrera GT's official time is 7:28.71, for example...
CarsFlatSixes

Do Cayenne buyers really care about Nürburgring Nordschleife lap records?

Porsche’s as-yet-unnamed Ultra-Cayenne is the upcoming German competitor to Lamborghini’s Urus and Aston Martin’s DBX, not to mention Ferrari’s soon-to-be-unveiled Purosangue SUV. On Wednesday Porsche announced that the superfast Cayenne has already set a new Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record for SUVs with an impressive, if not super relevant, time of 7:38.925 minutes to complete a lap. Porsche test driver Lars Kern was on hand to set the lap in a lightly camouflaged series production Cayenne based on the rakish “Coupe” bodystyle introduced in 2019.
MotorsportsBridgeToGantry.com

The “Cayenne” claims 7m38s; official Nürburgring lap records just got dodgy again

Before we begin, let me admit something. I have a cynical world-view, based on decades inside the industry. I believe *nearly* every single manufacturer cheats at Nürburgring laptimes, in the same way that I believe every winning raceteam cheats in racing. “Cheating” is mostly just innovation. It’s inventing technology and methods before the other teams think of it, and before the rulemakers can hit it with a legislative hammer.
CarsCarscoops

Which Is Porsche’s Acceleration King, The Taycan Turbo S Or The 911 GT2 RS?

If you’re in the market for a Porsche and are looking for the quickest accelerating model possible, should you buy the Taycan Turbo S or the 911 GT2 RS?. These two cars offer mind-blowing levels of performance and Formula E driver Daniel Abt recently lined them up alongside each other for a series of drag races.
CarsBMW BLOG

2023 BMW M2 G87 spotted again near the Nurburgring

December 2022 will kick off with the production of the BMW M2 G87 platform. The second generation BMW M2 will arrive in customers’ hands in early 2023 and it’s shaping up to be one, if not the best driving M car on the market. To properly prepare the “Baby-M” for the launch, BMW M engineers continue to test several prototypes around the world. These new images hail from the Nurburgring showing again a highly camouflage test mule. Images come courtesy of @wilcoblok.
CarsCarscoops

Blacked Out 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is A Lethal Weapon Begging To Be Driven

Based on recent spy shots, it appears as though the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be even more track-focused than its predecessor and closely resemble the GT3 Cup car. For some, we suspect this radical new styling will be a bit too much and may dissuade them from reaching for their chequebooks. In that case, they might want to consider a 991.2-generation GT3 RS like this one.
Carsautotrader.com

Autotrader Find: Gold Chromaflair 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Coupe

Porsche will paint its cars in any color a customer chooses, albeit for a price. Standard-issue extra-cost paint options run about $850 to start, but the sky is truly the limit after that. Just ask the person who ordered this 2018 911 GT2 RS in Chromaflair Explosive Gold. According to...
Carsconceptcarz.com

1954 Porsche 550 RS Spyder

The fledgling Porsche company introduced its first model in 1948, the 356/2 wearing aluminum hand-hammered body panels by its workshop in Gmünd, Austria. By 1950, after relocating to Stuttgart, the earliest factory-produced 356 cars continued to wear the flat-pane, split-windshield design of the 'Gmünd' era before switching to the one-piece 'bent' windshield in late 1952. The 356 represented the factory's competition efforts during the early-1950s, often securing class victories at many of the races they attended. To compete at motorsport's highest levels, Porsche understood a true purpose-built race car was needed. To that end, the 550 Spyder, and its successors the 550A and 718, were constructed and became some of history's most important and significant race cars, earning class and overall wins in numerous races. Weighing a mere 1,200 pounds, the 550 Spyder was incredibly nimble and agile, and coupled with its four-cam engine meant it had an impressive power-to-weight ratio. At its first race, chassis 550-001 was driven by Helmut Glöckler to a rain-soaked victory at the 1953 Eiffel Races at the Nürburgring. During that same year, chassis 550-001 and 002 claimed class victories at Le Mans (15th and 16th overall), the Carrera Panamericana, and the Buenos Aires 1000 Km.
CarsTop Speed

Do You Think The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Can Take Down The Taycan?

The Taycan has more powerful and has all the torque from the start, but it weighs almost 2,000 pounds more than the GT2 RS. Daniel Abt uploaded a video of two Porsches going up against each other on a drag strip. On one corner, there was the Porsche GT2 RS, and on the other, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The way drag races between internal combustion-engined cars and electric vehicles go these days, the initial assumption is that the Taycan will win. But this is as close as it can get. The Taycan is powerful, but also a lot heavier. The GT2 RS is lighter, but not as powerful as its electric sibling. Which car have you got your money on?
Carsmotor1.com

Bonkers TechArt GTstreet R is the new 911 GT2 RS you want right now

When a 640-bhp Porsche 911 Turbo S is the starting point for an aftermarket upfit, you know it's going to be good. We caught TechArt's latest project in prototype form last May, testing on the streets with some wild add-ons. Now we have full disclosure, and there's plenty of power to go with the aesthetic changes. Say hello to the new TechArt GTstreet R in all its winged glory.
CarsCarscoops

The World’s Fastest Street-Legal Car On The Nurburgring Is Now A Tuned Porsche 911 GT2

Porsche isn’t a stranger to the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the company has set a new lap record for the fastest street-legal car. Earlier this month, a 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit was able to lap the Green Hell in 6:43.300. That beat the previous record of 6:48.047 – which was apparently set by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – by 4.747 seconds around the 20.8-kilometre (12.944 mile) circuit. At the time, AMG had said it recorded a time of 6:43.616 in the old 12.8-mile layout.