Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

Mark Hoppus is undergoing chemotherapy. The vocalist of the American punk rock band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, said that he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. “I have been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the last three months. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I’m lucky to have wonderful doctors, family, and friends who help me get through this,” Hoppus wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday. According to him, the treatment will last for several more months.