Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

By Chris Willman
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he posted on Instagram, and then quickly deleted, of himself sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Many hours later, the 49-year-old rocker put a stop to the guessing game with a text statement that made explicit exactly what he’s been going through, and for how long.

www.sfgate.com
Billie Eilish
Mark Hoppus
#Cancer Treatment#Chemotherapy#Blink 182#Iheartradio
