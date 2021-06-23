Insecurity: The real reason female athletes aren’t treated equally
Fans screaming, followers rolling in, and headlines with a woman’s name plastered on them! You’ve finally made it as an athlete and everyone is happy for you…except your bank account. Women have been playing sports professionally for decades but the battle for equal pay and fair opportunities is nowhere near over. Unfortunately, being a female athlete comes with a price, ranging from mistreatment to sexist comments from internet trolls.theglenecho.com