Successful week for Putnam Fair vendors

The Giant Sausage trailer at the Putnam County Fair.

OTTAWA — The sweet and savory smells of fair food are once again filling the air at the Putnam County Fair. There is never a shortage of delicious options at the fair, but for the vendors, getting back to business as usual has been the sweetest taste of them all.

Local vendors were hit hard during the pandemic, with few or no events to go to, many struggled to survive or had to shut down entirely. One of those vendors was Lima-based Giant Sausage, owned by Mark and Mary Krohn.

“We couldn’t get product at the beginning of the year because there was the pork shortage,” Mary said. “For the Putnam County Fair, we didn’t have an option. There was no product. By the middle of July we were able to get products, but then we said ‘no, we’re not going to,’ and then the fairs were pretty much canceled.”

Vendors that were able to work last year, like Bare Bones BBQ, another vendor from Lima, had to do so on a limited basis.

“We did do some things in Van Wert, they weren’t as closed as Allen and some of the other places, and they took all the precautions, but we had a good year there,” said Bare Bones co-owner Connie Green. “But it’s good to be back out at the fairs and see all the people and all the customers that were used to seeing.”

The turnout for the fair has been promising for the vendors, and most should leave with a successful and lucrative start to the 2021 fair season.

“We have a lot of people that follow us at all of our locations,” Krohn said. “We’ve had many come back and say they’re sad that they missed us last year, but are so glad we’re out. And we’re happy to be out.”

The fair itself hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to bringing in vendors, with many of the usual favorites coming back for 2021.

“I got a few openings that I normally don’t have just because some of them didn’t make it,” said Fair Board President Nathan Meyer. “I didn’t put any new [vendors] on because I wanted the ones that have been coming here to be able to keep going.”

Meyer was just as impressed with the fair turnout as a whole, and expects even more people as the weekend approaches.

“If you could see the crowd [Tuesday], you’d understand. This place was packed,” he said. “Just wait until Saturday.”