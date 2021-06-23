Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

mybeachradio.com
Community Policy
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Pop Tarts#Deadline#The New York Times#Crackle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

Jerry Seinfeld To Direct “Unfrosted”

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct and produce the comedy “Unfrosted” which he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The project is inspired by a joke Seinfeld told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts. Production on this “giant, crazy comedy movie” will start next spring.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

'Seinfeld' Soundtrack to Be Released... Finally (EXCLUSIVE)

More than 23 years after “Seinfeld” left the airwaves, a soundtrack album featuring its immortal theme (and 40 more minutes of classic “Seinfeld” music) is about to be released. WaterTower Music will release the 33-track album on Friday, July 2, on all digital platforms. It will be the first time...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jerry Maguire: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Tom Cruise Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every moviegoer remembers the first time they heard the words "Show me the money" or "You had me at 'Hello.'" This was 25 years ago when Jerry Maguire, the Academy Award-winning third feature by writer and director Cameron Crowe, was released to universal praise from critics and audiences alike, impressive box office returns, and a succeeding legacy as one of the most iconic, quotable, and inspirational comedy-dramas that technically qualifies as a sports movie. Equally as interesting as plot of the Tom Cruise movie, about a hot shot agent to pro athletes whose moral epiphany sends him on a drastic journey of self-rediscovery, is the behind-the-scenes facts that craft the story of how it was made, starting with the some of people whose own lives contributed to the story.
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Nearly Casting Mickey Rourke As The ‘Death Proof’ Lead & Making Stage Play Versions Of His Films

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization is out now from Random House Books, and that means director/author Quentin Tarantino is out there doing the press rounds talking to major outlets. He’s already been on Marc Maron and Bill Maher, and yesterday, Tarantino turned up on the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify. The conversation is a whopping 173 minutes (2.8 hours), and you can imagine every topic under the sun is broached (and unfortunately, Rogan and Tarantino bond about cancel culture and Rogan continuing his entire “they would never let you make that these days” complaint about politically correct policing culture and Tarantino mostly going on with that grievance and the idea that characters should never change or apologize for who they are).
Food & DrinksPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Ever Put Butter on a Pop-Tart?

I have lived on this Earth for 35 years and had never put butter on a Pop-Tart. That is, until last weekend. I guess people have been doing this forever, but I had never even heard of it until a few co-workers were talking about this song from Family Guy. And even then, I just thought it was a joke. I didn't know people actually did it!
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Pop-Tart Pancake Has TikTok Excited

Once again, TikTok has proven itself the pinnacle of culinary innovation. This weekend, TikToker MaddisonsKitchen turned yet another one of America's favorite snacks into a pancake (via TikTok). The TikTok account is known for "pancaking" various foods, like Oreos, chocolate chip cookies, pickles, bacon, and bananas, with some videos picking up over one million views. The new video in question, which has amassed more than 3 million views so far, makes a pancake out of every kid's favorite breakfast treat: the Pop-Tart.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Guy Walks into a Bar

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a guy who walked into a bar and realized that he was alone. However, he soon started getting a barrage of compliments about his looks. One day, a man walks into a bar to enjoy a drink and catch the game. However, upon entering the bar, he realized he was the only one present. He is surprised but heads to the bar to get his drink.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Dad

Alex Trebek’s Kids Accept Their Dad’s Final Emmy Award

Alex Trebek, the TV icon and legendary host of “Jeopardy!”, won his final Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show host, and the posthumous honor was accepted by two of his children, Matthew and Emily. Their emotional acceptance speech touched on why he loved the show and, likely, why people loved watching him on the show.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.