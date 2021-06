After 43 years behind the mic Kim Faris will retire July 16. Faris is a broadcast icon in Dayton OH, where she has most recently been the midday host on Mix 107.7. “My hope, as I hang up these headphones, is that I have made a positive impact in our community,” said Faris. “That is what this job is all about — to connect with our listeners and make them feel happy, sometimes sad, but always appreciated. I will continue to advocate for women’s health and well-being, making sure women in Dayton and the Miami Valley are aware of the many services in our community that are here to help them live their best life.”