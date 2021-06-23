Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, IA

Body found in burnt out vehicle early Tuesday morning in rural Clay County South Dakota

Posted by 
SiouxlandScanner
SiouxlandScanner
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About 6:00 am Tuesday Morning June 22nd Clay County South Dakota Sheriff's Office received a report of a 4-door vehicle that had been found burnt and appeared to have a body inside. Subscribe Now or Become a Patreon to support Siouxland Scanner. South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation released Wednesday...

www.siouxlandscanner.com
SiouxlandScanner

SiouxlandScanner

Sioux City, IA
468
Followers
102
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking public safety news, neighborhood crime reporting, major accidents, robberies, thefts, fires, shootings, stabbings, live video, scanner audio, photos and video in metro Siouxland. Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Sgt Bluff, Salix, Sloan, Dakota City, Lawton, Moville, Correctionville, Le Mars and other communities in Northwest Iowa, South East South Dakota, and North East Nebraska.21st Century Media Coverage for 21st Century Meida Consumers. Local News in Your Feed Stories and information about crime, weather, accidents, fires, live scanner audio, live traffic cameras, police logs and arrests in the immediate Siouxland area. Including Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Sgt Bluff, Salix, Sloan, Dakota City, Lawton, Moville, Correctionville, Le Mars and other communities in Northwest Iowa, South East South Dakota, and North East Nebraska.

 http://www.siouxlandscanner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Clay County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, IA
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnt#Death And Fire#Siouxland Scanner#Clay County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related