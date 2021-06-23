Body found in burnt out vehicle early Tuesday morning in rural Clay County South Dakota
Posted by
SiouxlandScanner
7 days ago
About 6:00 am Tuesday Morning June 22nd Clay County South Dakota Sheriff's Office received a report of a 4-door vehicle that had been found burnt and appeared to have a body inside. Subscribe Now or Become a Patreon to support Siouxland Scanner. South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation released Wednesday...
