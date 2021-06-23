Streamers Beware: Marvel’s Avengers Now Displays Your IP Address

Update 1.39 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Cosmic Cube update is finally here, allowing players to take on an all-new Villain Sector for the first time since launch. This update also makes changes to Mega Hives and marks the start of a new event called Cosmic Threat that includes altered versions of normal missions that are imbued with Cosmic energy. While it’s not the Black Panther expansion coming in August, this is still a significant update for the game. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.39.