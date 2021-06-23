Streamers Beware: Marvel’s Avengers Now Displays Your IP Address
Right from launch, Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers has seen its fair share of criticisms and controversies. From bugs that unlocked the game’s paid cosmetics to an issue with Captain America’s ability to open doors that made him extremely difficult to play, the problems that have plagued Avengers have been a source of great concern (and financial loss) for Square Enix. However, with the launch of the recent Cosmic Cube event, Avengers may have suffered from its biggest and most damning bug yet.cogconnected.com